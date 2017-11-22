Sheriff’s Report

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Sunday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 18, including a stolen vehicle.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a road in the Snyderville Basin for a traffic violation and arrested the driver under suspicion of driving with a revoked driver's license and an ignition interlock violation.

Friday, Nov. 17

Dispatch received a report that a man had ripped off the handrail from a stairwell in an apartment building in the Kimball Junction area. The suspect was described as tall with gray hair. He was reportedly wearing a baseball cap and dark clothing. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and woman at an apartment in the Kimball Junction area. The man was arrested under suspicion of domestic violence assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child and interrupting a communication device.

Someone turned in a pair of skis to the Sheriff's Office.

A black 2005 Dodge Ram was stolen from a home in the Basin.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

No significant incidents were reported.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

A North Summit man has made several reports of damage being done to this vehicles and mobile trailers on his property over the last two years.

Monday, Nov. 13

After deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road, they arrested the passenger for an outstanding warrant. She was also arrested under suspicion of theft after deputies found video game controllers with no proof of purchase.

Sunday, Nov. 12

A woman was arrested under suspicion of intoxication after she reportedly pushed her son and their family's nanny.

A woman admitted stealing money from a North Summit home she was cleaning. She was issued a citation and released.