Sheriff’s Report: 20-year-old Park City woman arrested for suspected DUI

The Summit County Sheriff's report



The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 20-year-old Park City woman for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol on Friday.

The woman was driving a black Toyota Camry in Kimball Junction when deputies observed damage to the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The front bumper of the car was dragging beneath the vehicle and the car was leaking large amounts of fluid.

Deputies approached the driver and detected a strong odor of alcohol. The woman was also slurring her speech and had difficulty maintaining her balance, according to the report. She could not identify what she had hit with her car, but deputies later discovered it was a large boulder outside of a business.

The woman was arrested under the “Not-A-Drop” statute, a law that says there is no tolerance for a person younger than 21 drinking and driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, May 30 and Sunday, June 5, including reports of drugs, theft and an assault.

Saturday, June 4

Deputies stopped a 22-year-old Park City man for speeding in Kimball Junction. Deputies smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and launched a probable cause search. They discovered a burnt marijuana joint and a user amount of raw marijuana inside the center console. After searching the vehicle further, deputies discovered a small baggie containing an off-white crystal-like substance inside the man’s wallet. The substance tested positive for narcotics.

Friday, June 3

A Gabb watch phone was taken from a restaurant in Canyons Village. The phone was later pinged to multiple locations, but it was turned off before it could be located. Deputies have no suspects or vehicle description. They planned to follow up during business hours.

Thursday, June 2

A man reported his 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe was stolen between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. in the Snyderville Basin. A brand-new bicycle rack worth $450 was in the trunk at the time. Deputies have no witnesses or security footage.

Tuesday, May 31

Deputies spoke with a manager of a construction company in Silver Creek over the phone about an auto theft. The manager said an employee who was fired on May 27 was still in possession of a company truck. The manager said they tried to contact the former employee by phone and went to his residence but were unable to contact him. Deputies also called the former employee and left a message but didn’t receive a callback. Deputies from Davis County assisted at the residence to look for the vehicle, but it wasn’t there. The truck was listed as stolen.

A package theft was reported in Summit Park. A deputy spoke with the complainant over the phone, who said two packages were dropped off on May 28 by the United States Postal Service. Around 6 p.m. the following day, the packages were taken by two women. The complainant said she was out of town for the weekend and the packages contained medication. She provided deputies with footage from her doorbell camera.

Monday, May 30

Deputies responded to an assault in Oakley. The parties involved and witnesses said an altercation over speeding turned physical. Both individuals claimed they acted in self-defense. The stories were contradicting and both parties had visible minor injuries. The physical evidence was documented and the case will be forwarded to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation in Kimball Junction. During the traffic stop, the deputies noticed the smell of marijuana and conducted a probable cause search. User amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered. The driver, a 26-year-old Midway man, was cited and released.