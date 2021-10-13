Sheriff’s report: $52,000 fraud in Pinebrook as remodeling company goes out of business

A man reported he paid a company $52,000 to remodel his home, but the company never began the work, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pinebrook resident said he paid the company to start the work and then found out the company had gone out of business, according to the report.

Deputies indicated the Utah Attorney General’s Office and Bureau of Consumer Protection were contacted and that deputies determined the company had committed communication fraud.

Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division to follow up.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Oct. 4, and Sunday, Oct. 10, including multiple catalytic converter thefts and a person using a stolen credit card while wearing the uniform of the business where they worked.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Deputies arrested a 36-year-old Henefer man on suspicion of domestic violence after receiving a report he was in an altercation with his family. Deputies indicated he admitted hitting his wife and child.

Deputies cited a 31-year-old Park City man for driving without insurance and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after pulling over the vehicle he was driving on S.R. 224 for not having insurance. They searched the car after smelling burnt marijuana. Deputies released the man after he purchased insurance.

Deputies indicated a fight between two friends traveling from out of state turned physical at a Canyons Village hotel. Neither cooperated with authorities.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Deputies arrested a 40-year-old Salt Lake City man on suspicion of DUI after pulling over the vehicle he was driving in Kamas. Deputies indicated the man was an alcohol-restricted driver and that he had consumed alcohol.

A man visiting from Brazil reported that someone had broken two windows on his rental car and slashed the front screen door of his apartment in Kimball Junction. Deputies indicated the man did not know anybody who would damage his property.

Friday, Oct. 8

Deputies indicated a 34-year-old Coalville man became enraged that there was not a proper detour at a construction project in Coalville. Deputies indicated the man became belligerent with the construction crew, drove through fresh concrete and threw asphalt chunks into the roadway. Deputies indicated they would forward the case to the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

Deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle in Henefer, which was seen driving slowly in neighborhoods and on a dead-end street around 2 a.m.

Deputies responded to a death near the Mirror Lake Highway. Deputies indicated the 58-year-old Kamas woman’s husband found her dead in bed. Deputies indicated the woman had previous medical issues and the death did not seem suspicious.

Deputies received a report that someone stole tools from the back of a man’s pickup truck while it was parked at a Kimball Junction apartment complex. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Summit County Search and Rescue crews responded to a report of a person in the Henrys Fork area who had not returned when expected. He was found in good health.

Deputies responded to the Uinta Lands area of the High Uinta Mountains for a report of a 57-year-old Wanship man who had died. Deputies indicated the man told his coworkers he was feeling ill and went to sleep in his truck. He was found dead several hours later. Deputies indicated nothing suspicious was found and that the case remained under investigation.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

A Coalville woman reported her son’s bicycle was stolen from the front of her home. Deputies listed the bike on a national registry of stolen goods.

Deputies indicated someone stole a bicycle from a residential garage in Bear Hollow and that they did not have a suspect.

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Deputies assisted Utah Highway Patrol troopers with a short pursuit on U.S. 40 and a crash at Parleys Summit.

Deputies cited a Park City woman for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession after pulling over the vehicle she was driving. Deputies indicated the woman didn’t have a valid driver’s license and they released the vehicle to its owner.

A Snyderville Basin car dealership reported seven vehicles were missing catalytic converters and that a set of tires and wheels were stolen from outside the business. The dealership indicated the incident happened between Friday and Tuesday. Deputies indicated they added the dealership to their list of properties to watch and that they would forward the case to the Investigations Division.

Monday, Oct. 4

Deputies responded to a Kimball Junction hotel for a report of a fight between a man and a woman. Deputies indicated they did not determine the predominant aggressor. Both people agreed to separate for the night and deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the County Attorney’s office to screen for charges.

Deputies indicated a man reported someone stole the catalytic converter from his truck while it was parked in Pinebrook.

Deputies indicated they tracked down a suspect in a case involving the fraudulent use of a credit card. Surveillance footage showed someone using a stolen credit card while wearing the uniform of a business in Kimball Junction. Deputies indicated they found someone at a local business who matched the description from the surveillance video and that they would follow up.

Deputies indicated a man reported someone stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked in Pinebrook.

A 49-year-old Kamas woman reported she was scammed out of $1,000. The woman indicated someone texted her claiming to be her boss and asked her to purchase gift cards for the company. The woman purchased $1,600 worth of gift cards. She was informed by a friend the situation was a scam and she was able to cancel cards worth $600.

Deputies arrested a 54-year-old Park City woman on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, multiple false identifications and a forged writing device after they conducted a records check on a suspicious vehicle at a Coalville hotel. Deputies stopped the vehicle and arrested the woman for having an outstanding warrant. A search of the vehicle produced methamphetamine, syringes, pipes, fictitious identification documents and check-printing paper.