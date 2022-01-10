Sheriff’s report: Altercation at construction site leads to arrest

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Monday at an apartment complex under construction in Silver Creek.

According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, the complaint was made by the construction superintendent. He pointed out two of his workers — a male and female who live together. The construction superintendent told deputies that the female worker reported to him that she had been fighting with the man over drugs and he hit her with a snow shovel.

Deputies interviewed the couple separately, and each one told police that the man had swung the snow shovel at the woman but missed. Once police identified the individuals, they discovered both had multiple arrest warrants.

The couple consented to a search of their vehicle, which is also where they live, and deputies discovered drug paraphernalia. The 42-year-old man was also searched and police located more drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on a felony theft warrant and transported to the Summit County Jail, according to the report.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of other calls between Monday, Jan. 3, and Sunday, Jan. 9, including mail theft and a number of burglaries.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Deputies were called to Canyons Village following a report of a vehicle burglary. The person stated that their car was broken into while parked in the underground parking. Police do not have a suspect or description.

Deputies responded to a residence in Canyons Village after receiving a domestic violence call. The victim stated that she was picked up and thrown to the ground by her boyfriend during an argument. Officers observed marks on the victim where she reported she had been lifted. She told police that she did not live with her boyfriend and that he didn’t leave the residence after the incident. Officers noted the suspect’s car and attempted to make contact with him, but he refused to answer the door or telephone. The case will be forwarded to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

A person reported that during the evening of Jan. 8 or early morning of Jan. 9 a key to their second vehicle was taken out of their unlocked pickup truck. Both the vehicle and the key were believed to be stolen. Officers located the missing car filled with a number of items that did not belong to the registered owner in an upper parking lot of the Red Pine Condos in Canyons Village. The responding officer also found evidence in the vehicle and is conducting further follow-up. The car was returned to its owner.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Officers received a report that a hunting bow was stolen from an opened garage sometime overnight in Kimball Junction. The caller did not have any identifying information about the hunting bow and there was no video surveillance. Police have no additional leads.

Deputies responded to a mail theft call after a check was taken and cashed in Sandy. The suspect’s information was located following an investigation. The case was forwarded for investigation for suspect contact in Salt Lake City and remains open for follow-up.

Friday, Jan. 7

A person reported that an unknown white male entered their unlocked vehicle sometime overnight in Bear Hollow and took a wallet containing numerous credit cards. The credit cards were fraudulently used at numerous locations in Summit County. Deputies obtained video evidence and the case was transferred to investigations for follow-up.

Deputies responded to condominiums in Kimball Junction following a report of two vehicle burglaries. The suspect, a 43-year-old woman from Las Vegas, returned to the scene and was in the manager’s office. She became erratic and appeared to be under mental distress. Deputies paged UNI Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (MCOT) to assist. The agency determined the suspect required mental health assistance, and she was transported to a mental health facility. The case will be screened for charges by the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

Deputies reported to Silver Creek Village around 2:30 p.m. after a construction worker fell approximately 40 feet from scaffolding. The 40-year-old Provo man was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Salt Lake City where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified about the incident and an investigator responded to the scene.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

A slide-off involving multiple cars near Landmark Drive in Kimball Junction was caused by significant black ice on the road, according to deputies. Three vehicles that slid off the road and collided were totaled. A fourth vehicle also slid off the road while attempting to avoid the crash and hit a wooden fence in front of the Best Western hotel. Deputies reported that the vehicle nearly went over the side of the hill. There was a fifth vehicle involved in the incident but it did not sustain any damage. Afterwards, the road was salted by UDOT plows.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

A 43-year-old woman driving a red Fiat was accused of trespassing and was located by deputies at the Chevron gas station in Coalville. The Las Vegas woman reportedly became agitated and started walking into the road while yelling at deputies during the investigation. When officers attempted to remove her from the roadway, she became more agitated and assaulted one of the deputies with a flashlight. The suspect was safely taken into custody and transported to the Summit County Jail on assault charges.

Deputies were dispatched to a Kimball Junction restaurant following reports that a 28-year-old man was acting strange. The Bedford, Kentucky, man removed his shirt and entered the women’s restroom. He was arrested and booked for intoxication.

Monday, Jan. 3

Deputies conducted a traffic stop at a gas station in Wanship and located an individual with a National Crime Information Center. The 43-year-old male was booked into Summit County Jail and may be extradited to California for outstanding charges.

Deputies were called to Bear Hollow following a domestic violence incident. An adult male at the residence reported that he had been pushed down the stairs by his wife, and she denied the allegations. Officers did not see any evidence of a physical altercation and separated the couple for the night. The case will be screened by the Summit County Attorney’s Office.