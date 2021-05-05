Sheriff’s report: Anti-vaccine protesters disrupt Kamas clinic

The Summit County Sheriff's report



A small group of anti-vaccine advocates gathered outside the Kamas office of the Summit County Health Department on Saturday to dissuade people from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The Health Department was hosting a vaccine clinic that day. Health officials told the Board of Health on Monday that one person who approached the clinic did not receive a vaccine after encountering the group of five or six people.

Deputies indicated the group approached people who were headed to the health office and the group was reportedly “pushy” at times, but group members did not commit any crimes.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, April 26, and Sunday, May 2, including one involving a man brandishing a long knife in a dispute over a stolen backpack and another in which a woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI while her 3-year-old daughter was in the vehicle.

Sunday, May 2

A man reported his pickup truck was stolen from a Summit Park carport overnight. Deputies indicated the man left the vehicle unlocked with its keys in the door. Deputies listed the truck on a national database of stolen goods and indicated they didn’t have any suspects.

Saturday, May 1

A man reported his backpack was stolen after he set it down by the door of the Kimball Junction transit center and went inside. He reported the backpack contained fishing equipment. Deputies indicated they didn’t have any leads and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Deputies indicated a man driving a white SUV broke a window of a vehicle parked in Bear Hollow and appeared to have entered the vehicle. Nothing was reported missing. Deputies indicated they didn’t have any leads and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A driver reported a young woman was walking and stumbling in the road near the intersection of S.R. 224 and Bear Hollow Drive. Deputies indicated they cited an 18-year-old woman for an alcohol-related offense and drove her away from the scene.

Deputies arrested a 36-year-old Coalville man for having outstanding warrants after responding to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Chalk Creek Road. Deputies found the vehicle wrecked in a ditch with its airbags deployed and nobody inside. They found the man nearby and arrested him after he was checked by medical personnel.

Friday, April 30

Summit County Search and Rescue crews responded to the Hoyt’s Peak area for a report of a teenager stuck on an ATV. Crews helped get the teen’s ATV unstuck and got him off the mountain. He was uninjured.

A 45-year-old Park City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault and other charges after deputies responded to a 911 hangup from a Highland Drive home. Deputies determined the man and a woman had a physical fight, during which the man damaged the home, grabbed the woman and interfered with her ability to use her phone. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Deputies responded to a report of multiple stolen items from a business north of Kimball Junction. A woman reported to be involved said she owned the building where the business leases an office, but that the business hadn’t renewed its contract and had to leave by July. Deputies indicated it was difficult to determine ownership of the missing items because some employees were starting their own business and may have taken some items. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

A man reported his trailer was stolen from the parking lot of a Kilby Road apartment complex. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

A 23-year-old Taylorsville man said he was accosted at the Kimball Junction transit center when a 39-year-old Park City man accused him of stealing his backpack and then displaying a large folding knife. Deputies arrested the Park City man on suspicion of brandishing a weapon and for having outstanding warrants.

Thursday, April 29

North Summit Fire District employees reported a trailer had been stolen from the Coalville fire station. Deputies listed the trailer on a national database of stolen goods.

Deputies indicated an unknown person entered the job site of a Three Mile Canyon business and caused $3,000 worth of damage and losses by damaging a transformer and stealing scrap metal. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

A 69-year-old Park City man died and was found at his home by a caregiver.

Wednesday, April 28

An Outlets Park City store reported more than $1,000 worth of merchandise was stolen by two suspects who were seen on surveillance footage. Deputies indicated the suspects were not identified.

A 49-year-old Kamas woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI with a child in the vehicle after deputies responded to a broadcasted report of a possibly intoxicated driver. Deputies found the vehicle in a parking lot near S.R. 248 and Old Hwy. 40, and the driver failed field sobriety tests. Her 3-year-old daughter was released to an adult friend.