Sheriff’s report: Argument in Sheriff’s Office parking lot leads deputies to arrest woman for carrying a syringe of meth

The Summit County Sheriff's report



A verbal argument in the parking lot of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office ended in jail time for a 32-year-old Roy woman after deputies found her to be carrying a syringe of methamphetamine, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was arguing with another person in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot when deputies intervened. They found that she had multiple outstanding warrants, according to the report.

Once they arrested her, they found a syringe in her purse containing a dark liquid that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Deputies indicated the woman was booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of drug charges and having outstanding warrants.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Oct. 18, and Sunday, Oct. 24, including a stolen skid-steer tracked to a jobsite in Jeremy Ranch and a $1,750 scam at a Kimball Junction business.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Deputies received a report of shoplifting at an Outlets Park City store. Employees reported that a man and woman entered the store and the woman attempted to hide several items before running out the door. She dropped several items but stole a coat worth $170. Employees suspected the man stole items as well. Deputies indicated employees took photos of the getaway vehicle’s license plate and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A 67-year-old Peoa man was found unresponsive lying in his bed. Family members indicated the man had been sick and deputies indicated medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.

Deputies arrested a 28-year-old Park City man on suspicion of DUI after they responded to a request to attempt to locate a vehicle suspected of being driven by an intoxicated driver. Deputies found the vehicle driving on Kearns Boulevard near Comstock Drive and indicated the vehicle did not stay in its lane. Deputies indicated the man appeared to be impaired and was booked into the Summit County Jail and his vehicle was impounded.

Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Echo Canyon Road. The 58-year-old Coalville man who was driving said he fell asleep and went off the side of the road and crashed into a boulder. He was transported to a medical facility to be evaluated and was cited for driving without insurance and without a driver’s license, and for other violations.

Deputies indicated an unlocked vehicle parked near the Canyons Village base area was burglarized overnight and several personal items were stolen. Someone attempted to use a debit card stolen from the vehicle at a convenience store but was unsuccessful because a fraud alert had been placed on it. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

A Kimball Junction business was defrauded out of $1,750 after a person called the store pretending to be an official with the company. The fraudster instructed the employee to empty the cash registers and use the money to purchase gift cards, and then read the gift card numbers over the phone, which the employee did. Deputies indicated the case was still active.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Deputies followed up on a previous fraud case.

Deputies received a report of harassment at a home in the Highland Estates neighborhood. Deputies indicated they didn’t have any suspects.

Friday, Oct. 22

Deputies worked a shift at Temple Har Shalom.

Deputies ran a records check on a vehicle driving on Interstate 80 and discovered it was reported stolen out of Salt Lake City. Deputies initiated a felony stop on the vehicle and then learned the vehicle’s owner listed the wrong vehicle as stolen. Both occupants of the vehicle were released.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Deputies attended mental health and autism training.

Deputies followed up on a fraud case.

A Jeremy Ranch homeowner got more than they bargained for when they hired a landscaping company. The crew left a skid-steer at the home for two weeks. Deputies responded to the home after a stolen construction vehicle was tracked via GPS to that address. Deputies confirmed the stolen vehicle was the one abandoned at the jobsite and released the vehicle to its owner. Deputies indicated they forwarded information about the case, including persons of interest, to the agency responsible for the area where the vehicle was stolen.

A woman reported her purse was stolen from her vehicle when it was parked unlocked on Olympic Parkway. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

A Summit Park resident reported that a spare set of Audi wheels and tires were stolen from outside her home where they had been left unsecured. Deputies indicated they did not have any leads.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Mental health training was conducted at the Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, Oct. 18

Spools of copper wire and tools were stolen from work trucks parked at a business over the weekend in lower Silver Creek. Deputies indicated they would follow up and would provide extra patrols when in the area.