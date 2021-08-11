Sheriff’s report: Bomb threat called in because employee wanted to leave work

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s deputies and Park City Police officers responded to Outlets Park City on Sunday evening after being notified there was a bomb inside one of the stores, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and officers established a perimeter around the store while dispatchers called and spoke with an employee, according to the report. An assistant manager went outside to speak with law enforcement officers.

After an investigation, deputies determined the bomb threat was fake and that the assistant manager, a 21-year-old Coalville woman, had told her dad to call in the threat.

The man received a text from his daughter saying, “Call 911 Bomb Threat at my Job,” according to the report.

Deputies indicated the woman admitted to calling in the threat because she wanted to leave work.

Deputies indicated they would forward the case to the Summit County Attorney’s Office and recommend charges of making a terroristic threat.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 8, including multiple Search and Rescue responses and a dating site fraud.

Sunday, Aug. 8

Deputies assisted the Utah Highway Patrol with several accidents that caused injuries on state roads.

A woman said her wallet had been stolen while she was shopping at a Kimball Junction grocery store. Deputies indicated the woman’s daughter was playing with the wallet before the wallet went missing. The woman received an alert that her credit cards had been used at a nearby big-box store. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Deputies arrested a 32-year-old Texas woman for an outstanding warrant after they were called to an Oakley home for a request to keep the peace.

A pickup truck was stolen from the Silver Springs neighborhood after it was left outside overnight unlocked with the keys inside. Deputies listed the vehicle on a national database of stolen goods and indicated they had no suspects and that they would forward the case to the Investigations Division.

A man reported his trailer was stolen from a job site near Quarry Mountain. Deputies listed the vehicle on a national database of stolen goods and indicated surveillance video shows the suspected vehicle and that they would follow up.

A Silver Springs resident reported three men entered his vehicle while it was left outside and unlocked overnight. Deputies indicated there was no damage to the car and that nothing was taken.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Summit County Search and Rescue crews were paged out for an overdue party in the King’s Peak area. A father and son told a church group they were with that they would hike King’s Peak and return to camp. The father and son were contacted by phone and said they walked out to a different trailhead.

A 56-year-old Pinebrook man was defrauded out of $120 after signing up for an online dating site. He spoke to a woman affiliated with the site who told him the site preferred prepaid gift cards as payment for the required background check. The man provided pictures of two $60 cards and never heard back from the woman. Deputies indicated they did not have any suspects or leads.

Deputies cited a driver after a three-car pileup on Highland Drive near Starview Drive. The first car ran into the back of a second car which then crashed into a third car. The driver of the second car was transported to a hospital. Deputies cited the driver of the first vehicle.

Friday, Aug. 6

Search and Rescue crews were paged out for a medical incident at Ruth Lake. A man became too sick and weak to walk out. Crew members assisted medical personnel in escorting the man off the trail to a waiting ambulance.

Deputies and Search and Rescue crews responded to the Bald Mountain Pass trailhead for a report of a 12-year-old who had gone missing. The 12-year-old Orem boy had been left at the trailhead. Kamas City police officers stopped cars on the Mirror Lake Highway to try to locate the boy, who was found at Dicks Drive-in in Kamas. He had been brought from the trailhead by a good samaritan. The boy was returned to the group leaders at the request of the boy’s parents.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Deputies received a report that an Amber Alert victim and suspect were near the Rockport Reservoir. Deputies searched the area unsuccessfully for the suspected vehicle, as did Utah Highway Patrol troopers and helicopters.

Deputies arrested a 53-year-old Salt Lake City man for having outstanding warrants after running a records check on a vehicle parked at a Silver Creek convenience store. Deputies found drug paraphernalia when they searched the vehicle, and both the man and a 44-year-old female passenger from Roosevelt said the paraphernalia belonged to the other person. The woman was also arrested.

A 62-year-old Ohio woman was found dead on the floor of a Jeremy Ranch residence. Deputies indicated the scene was investigated and that the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Search and Rescue crews were called out to assist a stranded vehicle on the Mirror Lake Highway.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

A man dropped his wallet at a convenience store in Kamas and it was stolen a short time later by another man. The victim canceled his credit cards but lost the $200 in cash the wallet contained. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Wyoming man on suspicion of intoxication and disorderly conduct and for having several outstanding warrants. Deputies responded to a Coalville gas station for a report of a man who had been bothering multiple campers. Deputies indicated the man appeared intoxicated and was uncooperative.

Deputies arrested a 45-year-old Park City woman for having several outstanding warrants

Monday, Aug. 2

Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence. After investigating, deputies determined no crime had occurred during a verbal altercation between mother and son.