Sheriff’s Report: California man racks up $6,500 in hotel charges, but couldn’t pay

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

A California man was arrested by Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday after he charged thousands of dollars to his hotel room, but couldn’t pay the bill at check out.

The 31-year-old racked up approximately $6,500 in charges after staying at the Canyons Village hotel for two days with two guests, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Hotel staff said the trio utilized expensive spa treatments and room service, which were charged to the room.

The man was due to check out, but could not provide a valid form of payment. He emailed the front desk a photo of a driver’s license and credit card that didn’t belong to anyone in the party and asked the hotel to use that for payment. It was also declined.

According to the report, the man attempted to pay for the services with at least seven different credit card numbers. However, he did not have the physical cards and all of the payments were declined for fraud.

The man was arrested for theft of services and faces several charges related to fraudulently using financial cards. The case was forwarded to investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 20, including reports of people driving under the influence, drugs and theft.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 40 after a registration check showed one of the vehicle’s registered owners is the subject of an active statewide warrant. K9 officer Spine was deployed and indicated the presence of narcotics. Deputies searched the vehicle and located a handgun, small amounts of THC resin and drug paraphernalia. The individual in possession of the firearm was identified as a 42-year-old Lehi man. A criminal history check revealed he is a convicted felon, which means he cannot own a weapon. He was taken into custody. A female passenger was cited and released.

A vehicle was stopped in the Snyderville Basin for a traffic violation. Deputies located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and launched a search, which revealed small amounts of methamphetamine. A 48-year-old West Valley City woman, the passenger, claimed ownership of the contraband. She was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Saturday, Nov. 19

A traffic stop was initiated in Silver Creek for a speeding violation. Deputies discovered the vehicle had a revoked registration for no insurance. The vehicle was subsequently impounded. Drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol were found during the vehicle inventory. The driver was cited and released.

Deputies received a call about a hit-and-run in Hoytsville. The man said his vehicle was parked in his driveway when it was struck by a FedEx van. The man has a doorbell camera video of the incident. He called FedEx, which advised him to file a police report and then file a claim.

Friday, Nov. 18

A woman in Bear Hollow reported the driver’s side window of the vehicle she was borrowing had been broken. The suspect stole a wallet and a tote bag from inside the car. The wallet contained two debit cards, one credit card and the woman’s driver’s license. A suspicious vehicle — a newer model black Dodge Durango — had been reported in the area shortly before the incident occurred. The truck fled at a high rate of speed when deputies arrived. There were two adult men seen inside the vehicle.

A man reported the window on his vehicle’s back driver-side door had been smashed in Bear Hollow. The vehicle was rummaged through, but nothing was taken. Deputies suspect the incident is linked to the case above.

A man said he was in a verbal argument with another man over a driving incident. The complainant said the other man spit on him while he was in his vehicle, after they yelled at each other. He then followed the man to a gas station in Kimball Junction to take a picture of the vehicle and the license plate. The man allegedly struck him with a closed fist. Deputies spoke with the man, who provided a video showing the complainant spitting at him first. Both parties provided a voluntary statement. The Summit County Attorney’s Office will screen the case for charges.

Deputies investigating a domestic violence report in Pinebrook learned the complainant had a no-bail warrant from Wasatch County. He was arrested and transported to Wasatch County Sheriff deputies.

A 29-year-old Jeremy Ranch man was arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail.

Deputies were dispatched to a wrong-way driver, who was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Interstate 80. The 25-year-old Texas man was stopped by deputies. They asked the driver, who was showing signs of impairment, to perform a standardized field sobriety test — which he agreed to and performed poorly on. The man was arrested.

A single-vehicle accident was reported in Kimball Junction. The driver, a 26-year-old Sandy woman, displayed obvious signs of impairment. She participated in a standardized field sobriety test, which she performed poorly on. She was taken into custody.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on S.R. 32 for an expired registration. The driver, a 44-year-old Heber City man, was found to have multiple active warrants. Deputies deployed K9 officer Spike, who indicated that narcotics were present in the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed user amounts of methamphetamine. The man was arrested. Deputies also discovered drug paraphernalia and small amounts of marijuana. He was transported to the Summit County Jail.

A traffic stop was conducted on I-80 for an equipment violation. K9 officer Spike was deployed and positively alerted to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed approximately 2.1 kilos – or more than 4.5 pounds – of cocaine and a firearm. The driver, a 51-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 60-year-old man, both from Illinois, were arrested. Deputies suspect they were planning to distribute the narcotics.

An unknown suspect smashed a woman’s rear passenger window on S.R. 224 while she was at work. A purse containing credit cards and ID cards was stolen. The cards were canceled and not used.

Thursday, Nov. 17

A man reported a 28-year-old Wanship woman was intoxicated. Deputies observed the woman operating a motor vehicle and stopped her. She provided a breath sample that was positive for alcohol. A cup inside the vehicle was tested and found to contain alcohol. She was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies were dispatched to Jeremy Ranch for an ongoing harassment case. The complainant explained he had been receiving unwanted text messages from a family friend for years. The man said the communication is unwanted and the suspect is using spoofed numbers when others are blocked. The suspect resides in Texas. The County Attorney’s Office will screen the case for charges.

Deputies were dispatched to the Outlets Park City for theft. A business reported two purses and two coats, with a combined value of around $1,000, were taken by a white man in his early 20s or 30s.

A burglary was reported at a storage unit in the Snyderville Basin. A man said his unit was broken into sometime over the last two weeks. A rare and valuable comic book collection, a rare coin collection and a basketball card collection were taken. There is no suspect information at this time. Deputies planned to review security footage of the incident.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

A woman who stayed at a Canyons Village hotel over the weekend reported she left her wedding ring next to the sink in her room. The woman contacted the business, but they said the ring had not been located. Deputies have no leads or suspects to follow up with.

Deputies were asked by a business to check on a 22-year-old Midvale woman after she displayed suspicious behavior. She was found to have multiple warrants and was placed under arrest. Deputies also discovered the woman had heroin and drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Summit County Jail.

Monday, Nov. 14

A Kamas homeowner reported his house was vandalized. A deputy observed multiple places on the exterior of the residence where vulgar words had been spray painted. The homeowner has no video footage of the incident.

Deputies were dispatched to a burglary report in Kamas. A man reported all the hardwood flooring throughout his residence was taken. He said he believed other items were taken, but he didn’t have a key with him and was unable to enter the residence to determine what was taken. There are no cameras in the area. Deputies have no suspect information.

Deputies were contacted by the Pinebrook Cottage Homeowners Association, which reported a community mailbox was damaged due to a suspected break-in attempt. The HOA manager advised the incident likely occurred over the weekend. Deputies contacted the United States Postal Service to have the mailbox repaired.

A suspicious vehicle was located in a hotel parking lot in the Snyderville Basin. Deputies ran a records check, which revealed the registered owner had an active warrant. Deputies made contact with a 28-year-old Roy man, the driver and vehicle owner, who consented to a search. A passenger, a 42-year-old Herriman man, was asked to exit the vehicle. He was identified and found to have a no-bail warrant. Deputies discovered drug paraphernalia, identity documents, currency printing equipment, counterfeit bills, burglary tools and property that had been reported stolen in several vehicle burglary cases during the search. The men were arrested on outstanding warrants and additional charges related to the investigation. Deputies later learned the 42-year-old man left narcotics in a transporting vehicle. He was subsequently charged.