Sheriff’s report: Caller claiming to be officer threatens arrest

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, April 1, and Sunday, April 7, including a caller identifying themselves as law enforcement and threatening that victims needed to purchase gift cards to avoid arrest.

Sunday, April 7

Dispatch received a report about a man who had been sitting in his vehicle near a trailhead in Kimball Junction for an extended period. When deputies arrived they found the man slumped over the driver's seat with the engine running. The man rolled his vehicle back into the patrol vehicle as deputies spoke with him. He refused to perform field sobriety tests and was arrested under suspicion of DUI.

Saturday, April 6

A woman reported that her son and his girlfriend were arguing loudly at their shared home in Kamas. The couple claimed it was just a verbal disagreement and they agreed to separate for the night.

Dispatch received a report that five juveniles were potentially drinking and smoking marijuana in a field in the Snyderville Basin. The teens admitted they were smoking marijuana and most were released to their parents. One juvenile received a referral to juvenile court for the possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Friday, April 5

A woman contacted dispatch alleging her boyfriend was intoxicated and acting belligerent. The couple agreed to separate for the night and deputies took the man to a hotel. No citations were issued.

A man walked out to his vehicle and found all of the doors were open. It was in a parking lot in Kimball Junction. His wallet containing a credit card was among the items missing. His credit card was used twice at a store in Kimball Junction.

Employees at a business in Kimball Junction contacted dispatch after two women entered the store and took a purse without paying for it. They fled on foot. Deputies circulated the area, but were unable to locate the suspects.

Thursday, April 4

Dispatch received a report of a domestic violence situation between a man and a woman at a hotel in the Snyderville Basin. The man and woman were not cooperating with the investigation. But, a witness allegedly told deputies the woman had punched the man in the face. The woman was arrested under suspicion of domestic violence, intoxication, assault on a police officer, propelling a bodily substance, interference with an arresting officer and disorderly conduct.

A man reported that a person contacted him identifying himself as law enforcement. The caller told the man he had outstanding warrants in Texas and he would need to purchase $700 worth of gift cards to avoid arrest. The man bought the cards and provided the information to the caller before realizing he had been the victim of a scam. An investigation was underway.

Wednesday, April 3

Dispatch received a report of an unconscious man at a home in Oakley. Life-saving measures were performed, but the man died. His death is not considered suspicious.

Employees at a business in Kimball Junction contacted dispatch after a man took $350 worth of clothing without paying. Deputies searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. An investigation was underway.

Tuesday, April 2

A woman contacted dispatch after she tried to purchase a vehicle on Facebook. She sent the person who identified themselves as the seller $1,600 in eBay gift cards, but the vehicle never came. The case was closed due to a lack of information about the suspect.

A woman contacted dispatch after she got into a fight with her brother. She admitted she hit her brother and said he also hit her in the face. He left the North Summit residence after the fight. An investigation was underway.

Monday, April 1

An employee at a business in the Basin contacted dispatch after a man started yelling at the employee. The man also threw items at the employee and took two cans of Red Bull and two cigarettes from a pack. Deputies located the man outside of the store drinking a Red Bull and smoking a cigarette. He was arrested under suspicion of retail theft, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dispatch received a report that a man made a disturbance at the transit center in Kimball Junction. Deputies stopped by the transit center several times but couldn't find the man.

Employees at a business in the Tanger Outlets contacted dispatch after a man took two pairs of sunglasses worth more than $1,100 from the store without paying. Deputies circulated the area, but were unable to locate the suspect.