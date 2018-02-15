Sheriff’s Report: Calls of retail theft to Summit County

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Feb. 5, and Sunday, Feb. 11, including four separate incidents of retail theft.

Sunday, Feb. 11

A juvenile and a 40-year-old man attempted to steal a cart full of items from a business in the Kimball Junction area, but left the store in a blue van. Deputies were unable to locate the van, but were contacted by a man who claimed his son "may have messed up." He refused to meet with deputies. An obstructing justice charge will be considered against the man for providing transportation to a theft suspect and false information about the suspect's location. An investigation was underway.

A 52-year-old Park City man was acting suspiciously in a business in the Kimball Junction area. Deputies took the man home and told him he was not allowed to return to the store.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Dispatch received a report of a woman screaming and a man unconscious in an apartment in the Kimball Junction area. When they arrived, a man in the apartment refused to cooperate with deputies, and he was arrested under suspicion of intoxication.

A woman called dispatch after she was assaulted by a man. He was arrested under suspicion of disruption of a communication device, domestic violence assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child and intoxication.

Employees at a business in the Kimball Junction area saw a woman place items in her bag and attempt to leave the store without paying for them. When management confronted her, they found five items with security tags on them. She was cited for retail theft and told not to return to the store.

Deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on a South Summit road and detected the smell of marijuana. They found marijuana and an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. The driver was arrested under suspicion of speeding, open container, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Friday, Feb. 9

A manager of a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after catching an employee stealing merchandise on two separate occasions. The woman admitted she had taken the items and several more over the past two years. She was fired and escorted out of the building. She was released with a criminal citation for retail theft.

Thursday, Feb. 8

While deputies were patrolling a building in the Kimball Junction area, they located a man sleeping under the stairs. The 50-year-old Park City man said he was having issues with his wife and was unable to afford a hotel. He waited in the restroom until the building was closed and then fell asleep under the stairwell. He was arrested under suspicion of criminal trespassing.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

A 19-year-old Park City man admitting to stealing three items worth $33 from a business in the Kimball Junction area. He was cited for retail theft and told not to return to the store for at least two years.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

A Basin woman contacted dispatch after someone purchased a MacBook Pro on her AT&T account. She canceled the order, but it was already shipped. An investigation was underway.

Someone entered a locked trailer in the Basin between Dec. 23 and Jan. 30 and stole a paint-sprayer pump worth more than $2,500.

A man left his vehicle unlocked while it was parked on a road in the Basin and a MacBook Pro was taken.

Monday, Feb. 5

Deputies met with a woman in the Kimball Junction area who claimed she had been in a physical altercation with a man she had lived with while she was moving her belongings out of the apartment. Law enforcement was unable to locate the man. An investigation was underway.

A man left his vehicle in a parking garage in the Kimball Junction area overnight, and when he returned in the morning, he realized items had been stolen, including a debit card that was used to make purchases in the Salt Lake Valley. An investigation was ongoing.

Dispatch received a report that the plaque from the front of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers display in Coalville was missing.