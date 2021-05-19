Sheriff’s report: Catalytic converters cut from several vehicles

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to three reports of work trucks having pieces of their exhaust systems cut off while they were parked over the weekend.

On Monday, a Rasmussen Road business reported that a catalytic converter had been cut out of a work truck while it was parked sometime between 4:30 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

On Tuesday, a man reported that between Saturday afternoon and Tuesday morning, someone had cut out parts of the exhaust system on some of his work trucks that were stored near Old Hwy. 40. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

And on Wednesday, a person reported the catalytic converter was cut from a company vehicle on Rasmussen Road between Monday and Tuesday. Deputies indicated they would follow up and review surveillance footage.

Catalytic converters contain precious metals and can be lucrative targets for thieves.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, May 10, and Sunday, May 16, including a young employee stealing more than $650 from the register of a Kimball Junction business and several incidents of domestic violence.

Thursday, May 13

Sexual assault training was conducted at the Sheriff’s Office.

A 47-year-old Heber man was arrested on suspicion of several alcohol- and drug-related offenses after deputies pulled him over for speeding near Wanship. A records check showed the man was required to have installed an alcohol ignition device, but had not done so, and deputies impounded the vehicle. Deputies also discovered a pipe under the passenger’s seat and that the man had several outstanding warrants.

A Kamas woman reported that her ex-husband ran over her foot when she was trying to serve him with a court paper while they were exchanging custody of their child. Deputies investigated and determined that the man was attempting to get away from the woman, did not act with intent to hurt the woman and that the sidewall of the tire rubbed against her foot. Deputies told both to avoid each other in the future.

A man reported that items had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked for six days at a lot near the Canyons Village base area. Deputies indicated they didn’t have any suspects or witnesses.

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident on Tollgate Canyon Road in which both occupants of the vehicle were uninjured. The 35-year-old driver told deputies he was distracted by his 5-year-old son and looked away from the road. The vehicle went off the roadway at a turn, rolled down a steep slope for about 30 feet and stopped on its roof. Deputies indicated both were wearing seatbelts.

Deputies responded to a Kimball Junction address for a report of a domestic violence assault. Deputies indicated there wasn’t enough evidence to determine who was the primary aggressor, that they advised the people to separate and not to contact each other and that the Summit County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

Wednesday, May 12

Deputies arrested a 25-year-old North Salt Lake man on suspicion of drug offenses and for having outstanding warrants after pulling him over for speeding in Kamas. Deputies indicated a cartridge containing THC oil was visible when they pulled the man over and that they found additional small amounts of marijuana when they conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

Deputies investigated a report of a past incident of domestic violence in which the victim said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend and that he had taken her phone when she tried to call 911. Deputies indicated they contacted the boyfriend, who refused to meet with them or provide an account of the incident. Deputies indicated the case would be documented and the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

A woman reported that her purse was stolen from her vehicle when it was parked at Willow Creek Park for a half hour in the afternoon. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Monday, May 10

A 17-year-old Park City girl was referred to Juvenile Court after her Kimball Junction employer reported she had stolen more than $650 from a cash register over the course of a month.

A 45-year-old Peoa man was cited for marijuana possession and released after deputies pulled him over while driving on Brown’s Canyon Road.

A man reported someone smashed the passenger window of his vehicle and stole his wallet from the vehicle while it was parked at the Basin Rec Fieldhouse. Deputies indicated they had surveillance footage of the incident and the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.