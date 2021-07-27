Sheriff’s report: Chase ends when suspect cannot start four-wheeler in Henefer

A felony robbery suspect was arrested Sunday in Henefer while attempting to steal a four-wheeler, according to Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright, bringing to an end a chase that began on Interstate 80.

The chase began after Wyoming officials broadcast a description of the vehicle the 34-year-old Texas man was driving and asked other law enforcement agencies to attempt to find it, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers saw the vehicle, a red Ford sedan, at an I-80 rest stop in Echo Canyon, Wright said. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle but the man fled on the interstate, exiting at Henefer and then driving on East Henefer Road.

Troopers stopped their pursuit near the residential area and Wright said Summit County deputies mobilized to the scene and found the sedan parked in a driveway. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and jumped onto a four-wheeler, but apparently wasn’t able to start it, Wright said.

Deputies arrested him and transferred custody to the Highway Patrol.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, July 19, and Sunday, July 25, including stolen credit cards used in a $5,000 fraud and multiple incidents of domestic violence.

Sunday, July 25

A woman reported someone had been removing bolts from her motorcycle at a Kimball Junction shopping center. Deputies indicated they did not have information about a suspect.

A 66-year-old Salt Lake City man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and other stolen items after deputies approached a suspicious vehicle at a Kimball Junction grocery store. The driver allowed deputies to search the vehicle and during the search, deputies found drug paraphernalia and possibly stolen identification and debit or credit cards. Deputies also found that the vehicle was stolen. They arrested the driver and impounded the vehicle.

A woman reported that her husband had walked away from their home near Canyons Village. Deputies contacted a company that tracked an ankle monitor he was wearing and located the man walking near S.R. 224 toward White Pine Canyon. The 79-year-old Park City man was found in good health and returned to his wife.

A Kimball Junction grocery store reported that several people were missing wallets. Deputies interviewed two women who said their wallets were taken while they shopped. Deputies indicated that one of the stolen wallets was used by a woman at a nearby electronics store to purchase more than $5,000 worth of electronics. A man attempted to use the other stolen wallet to buy $2,500 worth of gift cards at a nearby electronics store, but the transaction was declined. He later purchased a $750 camera. Deputies indicated they had surveillance footage and would follow up and forward the case to the Investigations Division.

Saturday, July 24

Several deputies worked details at the Canyons Village base area, as well as forest patrol and mounted patrol.

Deputies leaving the Sheriff’s Office noticed a vehicle parked in the middle of the road. One occupant, a man, said the other occupant, a woman, wouldn’t leave his car. The woman got out, the man left and the woman waited for a ride at the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies indicated no crime had been committed.

Friday, July 23

Several deputies worked details at the Canyons Village base area and the Kamas Fiesta Days parade, as well as forest patrol and mounted patrol.

Deputies indicated a 25-year-old Coalville man stole a pack of cigarettes from a Coalville gas station. Deputies indicated they could not find the man and that they would forward the case to the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

Deputies arrested a 38-year-old Park City man on suspicion of intoxication after responding to a Silver Creek home for a report of a domestic dispute. When they arrived, deputies saw two women in front of the residence as well as the man, who appeared intoxicated and had facial injuries. Deputies indicated the three people wouldn’t disclose details about the altercation.

A woman reported her credit card had been used fraudulently by her son’s ex-girlfriend. The woman said the ex-girlfriend had taken the card from the woman’s purse, obtained the credit card numbers and then used the numbers without permission. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

A woman reported that her husband had walked away from their home near Canyons Village and had been missing for two hours. The 79-year-old Park City man was located by business owners in the White Pine area near where he was walking. Deputies also contacted a company that tracked an ankle monitor he was wearing. The man was found in good health and returned to his wife.

Thursday, July 22

Deputies patrolled an event near the Canyons Village base area put on by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, a hunting group.

Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Salt Lake City man on suspicion of domestic violence assault after a woman called 911 to report it. The pair were driving from the Park City area to a Kimball Junction hotel when their argument became physical. The man pulled the vehicle over and the woman got out. He left and then came back for her, and the argument began again. Deputies determined the man was the primary aggressor and arrested him.

Deputies confiscated a small amount of marijuana after investigating a car parked near the Rail Trail in Coalville. A caller reported the vehicle was suspicious and that other vehicles were coming and going from the parked vehicle.

Deputies escorted a disorderly woman from a Canyons Village restaurant at the request of staff members. The 59-year-old California woman said her phone was missing, which a staffer found and returned to her, after which she was escorted from the property and told she could not come back.

Wednesday, July 21

Summit County Search and Rescue crews were called out to find an elderly man who had left his home.

Deputies were told to locate a vehicle being driven by a person suspected to be intoxicated. Deputies located the vehicle near the Coalville liquor store and contacted the driver, a 50-year-old Hoytsville man. The man appeared impaired and performed poorly on field sobriety tests and a breath test for alcohol. Deputies arrested him on suspicion of DUI and transported him to the Summit County Jail.

A woman reported that her husband had walked away from their home near Canyons Village and had been missing for two hours. Deputies indicated the 79-year-old Park City man has Alzheimer’s disease. Search and Rescue crews, drone teams and mounted patrol responded to the area. A citizen found the man on a nearby road after a Silver Alert was sent out. The man was happy and in good condition, and was returned to his wife.

Tuesday, July 20

Deputies arrested a 67-year-old Park City woman on suspicion of domestic violence and public intoxication after responding to a home in the Trailside neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they saw a father and son in the front yard and the son told them the mother and father had been arguing. Deputies indicated the woman was intoxicated and had thrown papers and an iPad, causing damage. Deputies transported her to the Summit County Jail.

A man walked onto a Summit Park porch at 9 a.m. and stole two sleeping bags and a hammock. Deputies indicated the incident was captured on surveillance video but that a suspect had not been identified.