Sheriff’s Report: Coalville man arrested for threatening renters with gun

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a weapons offense Sunday in Coalville.

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

A deputy was conducting a traffic stop when he was approached by a fast-moving vehicle, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. A man and a woman exited the car and advised the deputy of an ongoing domestic incident involving a firearm.

The pair said an intoxicated 21-year-old Coalville man was inside a residence displaying a handgun and racking the chamber, according to the report. The man demanded the people who are renting the home leave. The incident was recorded on the witness’ cellphone.

Deputies established a containment zone and deployed a surveillance drone. They learned the man’s girlfriend fled before the incident with the renters to hide at a neighbor’s house. A vehicle with the man inside approached deputies during the containment. He was safely taken into custody.

A search of the residence was conducted after deputies obtained a warrant. The handgun was not recovered. Deputies also searched the neighboring yards and garbage cans but did not locate the firearm.

The 21-year-old was arrested on numerous charges and booked into the Summit County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, July 18 and Sunday, July 24, including injured hikers, car accidents and criminal mischief.

Sunday, July 24

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to an injured hiker with a broken ankle. The woman was located three miles into the Yellow Pine hiking trail, where she was safely helped down the mountain.

Deputies responded to a property damage report. A mailbox in Summit Park was damaged on an unknown date and the contents were possibly stolen. There are no suspect descriptions and the homeowner is currently out of state.

Saturday, July 23

Deputies attempted to locate a vehicle traveling at speeds near 100 mph. The car was unable to stay in the lane and crashed into a road sign. The vehicle was located near mile marker 145 on Interstate 80. Deputies detected the odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath. The driver, a 70-year-old Park City man, performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Deputies also discovered a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle and on the driver. The driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Search and Rescue was paged out for an injured hiker. The 71-year-old woman dislocated her knee at Long Lake and was unable to walk out. She was transported to a hospital via medical helicopter.

Deputies responded to an injury accident in Peoa. The driver was alert and walking around with minor injuries when deputies arrived. Multiple open containers of alcohol were observed inside and outside the vehicle. The driver was given a breath test and a field sobriety test, which found they were not under the influence of alcohol. Deputies learned the driver had a revoked driver’s license due to alcohol-related charges. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was issued a citation.

Friday, July 22

Deputies responded to a criminal mischief report in Kamas. The complainant stated they’ve been having a dispute with their neighbors over a right of way to a residence for three years and suspected the neighbor damaged their gate. The complainant said they have video of the neighbor damaging the fence but could not provide it at the time. Deputies planned to follow up.

Wednesday, July 20

Search and Rescue assisted Wasatch County with a missing person. The individual was located.

A man reported the catalytic converter on a transport van in Pinebrook was cut off and stolen. He planned to review surveillance for footage of the incident and would provide any evidence to deputies.

A 58-year-old Kamas man was driving with his elderly mother at low speeds in Oakley. The car went off the road and struck a tree, causing damage to the passenger side of the vehicle where the woman was seated. She was transported to a medical facility with minor injuries.

A Jeremy Ranch man reported his wife fraudulently forged his signature on a tax refund check. He said they are in the middle of a divorce and did not give her permission to sign his name. The check was cashed, but the man did not receive any of the money. The case will be screened for charges by the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

A Kamas woman reported her daughter’s vehicle was egged. Deputies discovered the driver’s side window had been left down and cottage cheese, eggs and milk were smashed inside the vehicle. Eggs and cottage cheese were also located outside the driver’s side. There are no suspects.

Tuesday, July 19

Search and Rescue assisted with locating a suicidal individual on a trailhead. The person was found and taken to a medical provider.

Deputies received an identity theft report over the phone. The Jeremy Ranch resident said she noticed a new credit card account was opened in her name. She told deputies she contacted the company and closed the account, but she isn’t sure if any money was taken. Deputies gave her a case number and provided her with information to claim identity theft.

Monday, July 18

The playground and bathrooms at Silver Creek Village Park were vandalized and tagged with graffiti. The vandals removed playground equipment and spray-painted bathrooms with a vulgar phrase and swastika. Initial information suggests juveniles are responsible for the damage.

A driver collided with a large landscape boulder in Kimball Junction. Their vehicle was stranded with all wheels off the ground. A brief investigation revealed the driver, a 25-year-old Salt Lake City woman, did not possess a valid driver’s license. She was cited and the vehicle was towed.