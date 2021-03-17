Sheriff’s report: Construction company out $30,000 after email scam

The Summit County Sheriff's report



A Silver Creek construction company was defrauded out of nearly $30,000 after it was believed a supplier’s email was hacked, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The contractor reported that a supplier emailed them instructions for how to wire payment for supplies totalling $28,240. The contractor wired the funds in early February, but the supplier said it never received the money.

Deputies indicated that the email was sent from an address that wasn’t affiliated with the supplier.

Deputies indicated they would follow up.According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, March 8, and Sunday, March 14, including several incidents of intoxication and a man who hid a marijuana pipe in a patrol vehicle.

Sunday, March 14

A 41-year-old Samak woman was arrested on suspicion of intoxication after calling 911 several times to report her roommate turned off her internet. Deputies indicated the roommate called to report the woman was very intoxicated and after responding, they determined the woman was a danger to herself and others and arrested her.

A 48-year-old Oakley woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault after deputies responded for a report of a possible incident. Deputies arrested the woman after interviewing both involved parties.

An 86-year-old Francis man died after collapsing in his front lawn. Deputies indicated his family members and neighbors performed CPR until medical personnel arrived and took over the efforts.

Saturday, March 13

Summit County Search and Rescue conducted training in the Mirror Lake Highway area.

Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Heber man on suspicion of obstructing justice and possession of drug paraphernalia related to a separate case.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle for speeding on E. Echo Dam Road and cited the driver for marijuana possession after smelling the drug inside the car. The 21-year-old Henefer man who was driving admitted there was marijuana in the car and deputies found it and drug paraphernalia after searching the car. The driver was released.

Deputies cited a 46-year-old Centerville woman for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession after stopping her car for a traffic violation on Bitner Road.

Friday, March 12

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Kilby Road for having expired registration. After searching the vehicle and finding a small amount of marijuana, they impounded the vehicle and cited and released the driver, a 30-year-old Heber man. Later, video evidence showed the man hiding a marijuana pipe in a patrol vehicle. Deputies found the pipe and indicated they would follow up.

Deputies arrested a man for having an outstanding felony warrant from the Salt Lake Valley.

Wednesday, March 10

A person reported that a man had been abusive while the two were in a relationship from November 2018 to September 2020. Deputies indicated they would forward the case to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to screen the case for charges.

Tuesday, March 9

A vehicle was burglarized while parked at a Kimball Junction apartment complex. Deputies indicated the case would be inactive while they waited to receive surveillance footage.

A 31-year-old Park City man was cited for intoxication after a Kimball Junction fast food restaurant called deputies to report a possibly intoxicated man banging on windows. Deputies found the man lying on the ground by the back entrance to the restaurant and reported he was incoherent and smelled strongly of alcohol. Deputies indicated medical personnel took him to a facility to be evaluated and that he was released.

A person on Sunday broke into a barn in Francis that was under construction. The suspect forced their way into a rear entrance and damaged the door and frame. No tools or equipment appeared to be missing and deputies indicated the property would be added to the property watch list.

Deputies responded to a report of harassment and found the people involved had an active temporary protection order. Deputies indicated they were unable to contract the aggressor after several attempts and that the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

Monday, March 8

Deputies reviewed 10th circuit court rulings and bills from the Utah Legislature.

A girl called 911 to report her stepfather was being physically violent. Deputies investigated and found no evidence of abuse, and indicated the girl’s story changed multiple times. Medical personnel evaluated the girl and he was released to a neighbor in Oakley at the request of her parents.