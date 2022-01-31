Sheriff’s report: Couple separated after drunken argument

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a hotel in Echo on reports of a family fight on Thursday.

The couple was already separated upon their arrival, and the male told deputies his girlfriend had returned from a concert intoxicated and began yelling and throwing things. He said the incident was nonviolent but that he wanted his girlfriend to leave the room they rented together, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies spoke with the female, who confirmed a verbal argument had taken place, and found no property damage or evidence of a physical altercation. A ride-share took the woman back to her home in Centerville and the man stayed in the hotel.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 30, including reports of fraud and theft.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Deputies responded to reports of suspicious behavior at a medical clinic in Kimball Junction. Employees told deputies that they received a phone call from a man on Friday that something was stuck in his urethra. The man refused to come into the office for an exam, and then emailed a video of him performing sexual acts on himself. Deputies do not have any identifying information about the suspect beyond his email address. The case was forwarded to investigations.

Friday, Jan. 28

Deputies responded via telephone to a fraud report. The complainant said that she was contacted by her employer that they were contacted by the state about someone trying to obtain her unemployment benefits. The suspect is unknown. Deputies planned to contact the employer and state for more information.

A man visited the Summit County Sheriff’s Office to report that his ex-wife is refusing to give him court-ordered parent time with his children. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Thursday, Jan. 27

A man reported his snowboard was taken while it was left outside of a business in Canyons Village. Deputies have no leads.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Deputies were informed by the Utah Highway Patrol that a vehicle previously stolen from Silver Springs was located in Salt Lake County. The registered owner was informed that her car was recovered and advised to contact dispatch for its location. Deputies planned to refer the case to investigations for follow up.

Multiple deputies assisted with watching over a suspect at a Salt Lake area hospital.

Monday, Jan. 24

Deputies responded to a Kimball Junction residence on reports of an unresponsive, unconscious man. They arrived at the same time as medical personnel and determined the 37-year-old Park City man was deceased. Deputies contacted the man’s doctor and he agreed to sign the death certificate. The man had a long history of heart problems and was prescribed an external defibrillator vest, which he was not wearing at the time of his death.