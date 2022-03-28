Sheriff’s report: Deputies arrest man who had ingested mushrooms and possessed a handgun

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a welfare check on Saturday at a gas station in Silver Creek.

Deputies made contact with a 25-year-old Syracuse man who was sitting in his vehicle. The man told deputies that he had taken psychedelic mushrooms and was scared everyone was after him so he took his handgun and left home in his car, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located a handgun inside the center console of the vehicle. The man was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail without incident.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of other calls between Monday, March 21, and Sunday, March 27, including several vehicle burglaries, thefts and traffic stops.

Sunday, March 27

Deputies were called to a home in Canyons Village in reference to a man pounding on the front door, which caused damage. The homeowner does not know the 39-year-old Park City man who was pounding at the door and believed he was at the wrong residence. Deputies made contact with the man, who was intoxicated, and took him into custody.

A vehicle was stopped in Quarry Village for not having insurance. Deputies began an investigation after a K9 indicated there was something in the vehicle. Law enforcement located drugs and drug paraphernalia and discovered the occupants had multiple warrants. A 28-year-old Vernal man and a 31-year-old Nephi man were arrested on multiple charges. Deputies released two women who had non-extraditable warrants.

Saturday, March 26

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for several violations. The driver, a 39-year-old Millcreek man, was found to have multiple warrants including a $25,000 active warrant for theft. The man was also found to be in possession of heroin. He was booked into the Summit County Jail without incident.

Thursday, March 24

Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle that was parked on a street near Jeremy Ranch. Investigators processed the vehicle but have no suspect information at this time. The car’s registered owner was contacted and took possession of the vehicle.

A business in Kimball Junction reported a theft. Deputies were informed that the suspect is a former employee, and staff members were still gathering a list of what was stolen. Deputies planned to follow up.

Wednesday, March 23

A person in Silver Summit reported that their rear vehicle window had been shot. When deputies arrived, they determined the damage was from a BB gun. Deputies have no suspect or video surveillance at this time. Utah Highway Patrol was advised the incident occured on their road.

Deputies observed a vehicle with no rear lights traveling eastbound on Interstate 80. They conducted a traffic stop and upon making contact with the driver, observed the smell of marijuana emitting from the car. Deputies conducted a vehicle search and found user amounts of marijuana and other cannabis products along with paraphernalia. A 24-year-old Oregon woman was issued a citation and the narcotics were booked as evidence.

Tuesday, March 22

A Summit Park woman reported a suspicious letter she received in the mail. The note was written in Russian and stated, “Do you even understand what will happen to you in the next few weeks…?” and included a grainy substance. The postal inspector tested the substance and determined it was a household chemical that’s not hazardous unless ingested. The woman has no ties to Russia and doesn’t believe she has any enemies.

An anonymous caller reported that three juveniles were drinking alcohol in a vehicle near East Canyon. Deputies made contact with the individuals who were identified as six young adults and one 17-year-old. The group was not drinking alcohol but was consuming marijuana. Deputies issued citations to the adults and the juvenile was released to their parents with a juvenile referral. The marijuana and paraphernalia were seized and booked into evidence.

Monday, March 21

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Meadows Drive and discovered the driver, a 25-year-old Park City man, had multiple active warrants as well as a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

A complainant reported that his truck was broken into at Canyons Village the previous week. A power drill, saw and wallet containing a driver’s license and bank cards were taken. Deputies have no suspect at this time.

A homeowner in Summit Park reported that her doorbell camera activated on Friday and she could see the lights from her vehicle come on, indicating the door had opened. Several items were taken from the vehicle. Deputies believe it is connected to another case that’s being investigated.