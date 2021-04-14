Sheriff’s report: Deputies arrest two wanted felons on gun and drug charges after attempted grocery store theft

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Deputies arrested two wanted felons on gun and drug charges after they attempted to steal a cartful of items from a Kimball Junction grocery store, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, two suspicious men entered the store and then began shopping for items, the report states.

One man, a 32-year-old from Salt Lake County, left the scene in a vehicle, while the other, a 24-year-old from Sandy, was arrested after trying to leave the store without paying for the items.

The 24-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft and drug-related charges and found to have several outstanding warrants.

Deputies obtained a warrant to search the apartment associated with the vehicle the 32-year-old used, but before they did so, they found and arrested the man.

Deputies found drugs, paraphernalia, guns and ammunition after searching the apartment.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, April 5, and Sunday, April 11, including multiple stolen bicycles and a woman who stole $8,000 worth of groceries from her employer over several months.

Sunday, April 11

A woman reported someone broke into her husband’s van overnight near Henefer and stole some tools. Deputies indicated they did not have information about a suspect.

Saturday, April 10

A counterfeit $50 bill was used at a Kimball Junction grocery store and deputies set up a meeting with the suspect, a 30-year-old Summit County man. The man didn’t show up and stopped answering phone calls. A lawyer later called on the man’s behalf and deputies indicated they forwarded the case to the Investigations Division.

A 20-year-old Coalville man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault after deputies determined he was the primary aggressor in a fight with his brother. Deputies booked the man into the Summit County Jail.

Friday, April 9

Deputies arrested a 57-year-old Park City woman on suspicion of intoxication after twice responding to her Silver Summit home. The woman sounded intoxicated when she first called to report an issue with her stepdaughter, and when deputies responded, they found she was causing numerous problems. She agreed to stay in her room until she was sober, but her husband called a short time later to say she was out of the room and screaming at everyone. Deputies then returned and arrested her.

A 34-year-old Park City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after being stopped for speeding at a Jeremy Ranch convenience store. Deputies indicated the vehicle smelled strongly of alcohol and that the driver agreed to participate in field sobriety tests, on which she performed poorly.

Thursday, April 8

A man reported that his $3,000 bicycle was stolen from his Summit Park home while he was on vacation. He indicated the garage door had been left open. Deputies indicated the man did not have the bicycle’s serial number and that they had no suspects.

A man reported several fraudulent transactions were conducted at Outlets Park City using his banking information. He told deputies the stores and the amounts of money spent at each. Deputies indicated they did not have any leads or information about a suspect.

A man reported he left his e-bike outside the door of a Kimball Junction residence while he went in to grab a jacket. When he came back outside, the bike was gone. Deputies indicated they unsuccessfully searched the area for the bike, but were able to get a serial number and description from the owner. Deputies indicated they would forward the case to the Investigations Division.

Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Park City man on intoxication and suspicion of domestic violence assault in the presence of a child after responding to a Kilby Road address for a report of fighting. Deputies indicated they booked the man into the Summit County Jail and that the victim completed a lethality assessment.

Wednesday, April 7

Summit County Search and Rescue crews and drone operators responded to Tollgate Canyon to locate a person who was wounded and stuck in the snow. They found the man, who was then transported to a hospital.

A 43-year-old Salt Lake City woman admitted to stealing more than $8,000 worth of groceries over several months from the Snyderville Basin grocery store where she worked. Deputies indicated the woman cooperated with the investigation and that they did not arrest her, but that they would forward the case to the County Attorney’s Office.

A woman reported she lost her wallet near the Utah Olympic Park. Deputies advised her to notify her financial institutions.

A man walked out of an Outlets Park City store with two pairs of sunglasses worth $650 without paying for them. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

A 78-year-old Woodland man died while walking with his wife on their property. Deputies indicated the man had suffered from health problems.

Tuesday, April 6

Deputies booked a man into the Summit County Jail for an outstanding warrant for electronic communications harassment.

Monday, April 5

Deputies assisted Utah Highway Patrol Troopers with several weather-related traffic issues.