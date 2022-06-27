Sheriff’s Report: Deputies assist with fire at Canyons Village hotel

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Park City Fire District with a fire at a hotel last weekend.

Deputies and fire crews responded to the Waldorf Astoria Hotel around 3 a.m. on Saturday after a fire was reported on the third floor, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. People in the area were evacuated as firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

The fire district continued work on the building’s structure after deputies cleared the scene, according to the report.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, June 20, and Sunday, June 26, including reports of property damage and theft.

Sunday, June 26

Deputies responded to a property damage report at a hotel near Canyons Village. A van backed into a light pole. The driver and property owners exchanged information without further incident.

Thursday, June 23

Deputies were dispatched to the Snyderville Basin for a theft call. A woman reported she secured her kayak to the homeowners association kayak station with a rope and lock on June 13. When she returned, the rope was cut, and the kayak was missing.

The rear driver’s side window of a vehicle was broken with a large rock in Kimball Junction. The owner advised deputies a lunch box was taken and there was nothing of value in the car. There was no suspect information available when the report was taken.

Wednesday, June 22

Deputies were dispatched to a theft report in Silver Creek. The complainant stated he had an excavator dropped off at the address last week. In that time, a panel had been stolen off a side of the equipment. The complainant planned to review his neighbor’s security footage for more information.

An unknown man entered a Kimball Junction business and stole several pairs of pants. Employees were able to capture photos of the suspect’s vehicle and license plate number. The registered owner’s address was determined to be in Sandy and deputies contacted area law enforcement for assistance. Police in Sandy were unable to contact the owner to learn who operated the vehicle at the time of the theft.