Sheriff’s Report: Deputies discover 172 pounds of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered 172 pounds of marijuana on May 17 in a vehicle traveling over 90 mph on Interstate 80.

Deputies stopped the vehicle for speeding on I-80 and noticed the smell of raw marijuana coming from inside the car as they approached, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The driver, a 24-year-old Indiana woman, admitted having user amounts of marijuana.

Deputies launched a probable cause search, which revealed 172 pounds of marijuana and an open container of alcohol, according to the report. The driver and passenger, a 23-year-old Georgia woman, were booked into the Summit County Jail. Deputies also contacted Summit County Animal Control for two dogs in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, May 16 and Sunday, May 22, including multiple thefts, fraud and a report of someone driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Sunday, May 22

Employees at a business in Kimball Junction called deputies to report a suspicious woman in the store. Deputies responded and circulated the area but were unable to locate the woman. After checking the dressing rooms, an employee found a women’s dress, valued at $25, stolen. A theft report was filed.

Saturday, May 21

Deputies located a driver who was suspected to be intoxicated at a gas station in Kamas. The vehicle was seen leaving and traveling over the speed limit. The driver, a 35-year-old Kamas man, was not operating in a single lane and was stopped. He failed a standard field sobriety test and was transported to the Summit County Jail.

Wednesday, May 18

A white Honda SUV was observed leaving S.R. 248 onto a dirt shoulder at highway speeds. Deputies stopped the SUV and noticed the smell of alcohol coming from the driver, who is a 58-year-old Kamas man. The man performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

Deputies responded to a fraud incident from March. The complaint stated $150,000 was transferred from his credit union account to an unknown individual’s bank account. The case was forwarded to investigators for follow up.

A theft report was submitted to the Sheriff’s Office via the online crime report. The complainant said around 5:10 p.m. on May 14, his brand-new doorbell camera, valued at around $200, was stolen from his driveway in the Tollgate area. Deputies contacted the complainant, who confirmed the theft. There is no suspect information at this time.

Deputies were dispatched to reports of a suspicious man walking around the parking lot of the East Canyon Creek trailhead parking lot. When they arrived, the man entered into his car and left the scene. Deputies said the man didn’t appear suspicious but obtained a license plate that belonged to a rental vehicle. Around two hours later, a person who parked at the trailhead reported a window on his Subaru was shattered and a purse was stolen. The credit cards were declined at a business in Kimball Junction. Deputies were awaiting surveillance footage before following up.

Tuesday, May 17

A man reported the catalytic converters from two work trucks were cut off on Monday night in the underground parking in Kimball Junction. Video surveillance shows the suspect vehicle, a tan-colored Chevrolet Suburban, with a covered license plate and two occupants inside.

A theft was reported in Kimball Junction. The complainant said he parked his vehicle in the parking garage between 9:30 p.m. on Monday and 1 p.m. on Tuesday. When he returned to his car, he noticed the catalytic converter was stolen. The man contacted his building manager to obtain surveillance footage. There is no suspect information at this time.

Monday, May 16

Deputies responded to a theft report in Coalville. Two trailers and a 4-wheeler as well as other items were reported stolen. The property owner wasn’t home when deputies contacted him, but he said he would provide the vehicle identification numbers to deputies.