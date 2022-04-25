Sheriff’s report: Deputies discover magic mushrooms after arresting Sandy man on DUI count

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to reports of an intoxicated man driving on private property in Francis on Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they located a 33-year-old Sandy man driving a Jeep on the property, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The man displayed signs of impairment and was asked to perform a standard field sobriety test. He agreed and performed poorly, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested the man for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and launched a search of his vehicle. They discovered a plastic bag in the center console containing a substance suspected to be psilocybin mushrooms – also known as magic mushrooms.

The man was transported to the Summit County Jail and booked.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, April 18, and Sunday, April 24, including several vehicle burglaries as well as reports of theft and a hit-and-run.

Sunday, April 24

A business in Silver Creek reported a catalytic converter was stolen off a company van. The business planned to check its video surveillance to see if there is footage of the incident that could lead to information about the suspect.

Deputies responded to a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a Kimball Junction business. The victim’s vehicle had been backed into while it was parked. A witness saw the suspect back into the car and was able to take a photo of the license plate. Deputies photographed the victim’s car and provided them a case number.

Saturday, April 23

A cargo truck belonging to a business in Silver Creek had two catalytic converters cut off and stolen. Another business in the vicinity had cameras facing the building but was closed at the time of the report. The reporting deputy planned to follow-up. The case is likely connected to other thefts and burglaries that occurred in the area over the weekend, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a burglary in the Snyderville Basin. Two men entered an opened garage overnight and took approximately $1,300 worth of clothing and recreation equipment from the vehicles. The complainant has a home surveillance camera that captured the incident.

Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in Silver Creek that occurred sometime in the early morning. The vehicle was accessed through the rear driver’s side door. Many power and hand tools, valued at around $1,000, were stolen from inside the vehicle. There is no video surveillance of the area and no suspect information. Deputies located a gray backpack and camouflage jacket in the area next to the vehicle.

A homeowner in Silver Creek reported their dogs woke them up around 3 a.m. by barking at something in the front yard. The yard was checked but no one could be seen in the area. The homeowner discovered later in the morning that someone had gone through an unlocked truck in the front yard. Multiple cordless power tools were stolen.

Friday, April 22

Deputies responded to a theft report in Kimball Junction that occurred earlier in the week. The complainant reported his backpack was lost or stolen on Wednesday near a hotel. He told deputies he was working to obtain the serial number for the laptop that was in the backpack.

A vehicle on U.S. 40 was stopped by deputies after several lane violations. The driver, a 23-year-old Heber City woman, displayed signs of impairment. She agreed to a standard field sobriety test but was uncooperative. Deputies arrested the woman for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after giving her several opportunities to continue the test.

During a domestic violence investigation in Oakley, a 19-year-old Oakley man, who was suspected to be intoxicated, attempted to interfere with deputies detaining the 23-year-old suspect. Deputies ordered the 19-year-old man to stay back numerous times, but he continued to advance toward deputies. Deputies arrested the man.

Thursday, April 21

A business in Kimball Junction contacted deputies about a past theft. Loss prevention reported that it became aware of a theft on April 16 after reviewing security footage. The suspect stole a bottle of cologne while purchasing clothing. The suspect provided the business a phone number and email to obtain a loyalty rewards card. Loss prevention used the information to identify the suspect. Deputies planned to follow up.

Tuesday, April 19

Deputies responded to a retail theft in Kimball Junction. A business reported approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. Two female suspects stole the items while workers weren’t looking and left in a blue Honda Fit once an employee noticed them. The employee provided a partial license plate to deputies.

Monday, April 18

Deputies responded to vehicle burglaries in Summit Park. Several parked cars had their catalytic converters cut out and stolen sometime over the weekend. A pair of safety glasses and a reciprocating blade were located underneath one of the vehicles. Deputies had not identified any suspects by later in the week.