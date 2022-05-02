Sheriff’s Report: Deputies discover Park City man disposing of marijuana plants

The Summit County Sheriff's report



The Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Park City-area man on April 25 after deputies discovered what appeared to be a marijuana growing operation.

Deputies initially responded to a residence in Silver Creek regarding a possible domestic violence incident, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. After deputies arrived, they determined there was no evidence that an altercation had taken place.

During the investigation, they found a 37-year-old Park City man attempting to dispose of several marijuana plants. Deputies suspected the man was growing marijuana inside his home and intended to distribute the controlled substance. The man was arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, April 25 and Sunday, May 1, including theft, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and a burglary.

Saturday, April 30

A Canyons Village hotel contacted deputies about a theft. Security staff showed surveillance footage of the incident, which occurred around 4:17 a.m. on Wednesday. The suspect, who appeared to be an adult Hispanic male, seemed to be taking toys from a children’s lounge and concealed the toys inside his jacket. The case remains open pending follow-up by the initial deputy.

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in Henefer. The driver, a 30-year-old Morgan man, displayed physical signs of impairment. Deputies located open beer cans on the floor of the vehicle and smelled alcohol on the man’s breath. The man was transported to a Salt Lake hospital with possible back injuries. The man was released on a citation and remained at the hospital.

A 38-year-old Wyoming man went into cardiac arrest while traveling back to the state with his wife. Deputies and medical personnel assisted the man at a gas station in Wanship before he was transported to a hospital by ambulance. The man was pronounced deceased at the hospital by staff, and a detective and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner were contacted. The man and his wife had attended an event in the Salt Lake Valley earlier in the day, which is where he started feeling ill. The cause of death is unknown and will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Friday, April 29

Deputies were dispatched to the Utah Olympic Park on a theft call. Park maintenance personnel reported a catalytic converter was removed from one of the tour buses. The catalytic converter is valued at around $1,500. The theft occurred sometime between 4 p.m. on Thursday and 10:30 a.m. on Friday inside the gated park area. Park personnel planned to review surveillance video.

Wednesday, April 27

Deputies followed up on a catalytic converter theft from earlier in the week. The video surveillance recovered was not useful as the view was obstructed.

A vehicle with stolen plates was stopped in Canyons Village. Deputies made contact with the driver, who was unaware the plates were stolen and replaced with plates that were also stolen. The driver was released and the license plates were booked into evidence.

Tuesday, April 26

Multiple thefts were reported at the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District offices. The catalytic converters of at least two vehicles belonging to Basin Recreation were cut out. Deputies have no suspect information and plan to review surveillance footage.

Deputies responded to a burglary in Kimball Junction. The complainant stated someone removed the padlock on her storage unit and took a significant number of items. The incident occurred sometime between Dec. 25, 2021 and Tuesday. No suspect information is available.

Someone claiming they found their stolen bike listed for sale online contacted deputies. Deputies contacted the seller and confirmed the bike for sale was stolen after verifying the serial number. The individual selling the bike said they purchased it for $2,000 from the same website in November. They could not recall who they bought it from or the individual’s phone number. Deputies said they don’t suspect the seller is involved in the theft.