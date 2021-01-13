Sheriff’s report: Deputies find hateful graffiti, including a swastika, painted on a Kimball Junction pedestrian underpass

Sheriff’s deputies responded last Monday to a pedestrian underpass at Kimball Junction for a report of hateful graffiti, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

They found various vulgar and crude images, according to the report, including a swastika, sexual images and racial slurs.

Deputies indicated they notified the Snyderville Basin Recreation District and that they had no suspects in the case.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Jan. 4, and Sunday, Jan. 10, including a woman allegedly pawning her father’s girlfriend’s $10,000 mountain bike and an assault over cab fare after the cabbie drove to another address and locked the passenger in the vehicle.

Saturday, Jan. 9

An Outlets Park City employee said her wallet was stolen while she was working and that someone used her stolen debit card to rack up $962 in charges at a nearby electronics store. Deputies indicated they had no suspects.

A man reported thieves had stolen $825 worth of camera equipment that was in his vehicle, which was parked in the open garage of his home north of Bitner Road. The man had planned to donate the equipment to a school. Deputies indicated they had no information about a suspect.

A 47-year-old Wanship man was cited for marijuana possession and his vehicle was impounded for having expired registration after a traffic stop on the East Side.

Friday, Jan. 8

A Kimball Junction coffee shop reported someone had used a counterfeit $50 bill. Deputies indicated they took the bill into evidence and that the shop’s employees were working to obtain surveillance footage.

Deputies responded to a roommate dispute on Kilby Road in which a woman claimed she’d been assaulted during an argument over a house key. Deputies indicated there was no evidence of the assault and that they would refer the case to the County Attorney’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault over cab fare. The 40-year-old Park City driver took the passenger to a different location and locked him in the car after a dispute over how much money he was owed. Deputies indicated both appeared to have been involved in a physical fight but did not determine the primary aggressor. Deputies indicated they would forward the case to the County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

Deputies responded to Park City Hospital for a reported sexual assault. The victim said she would fill out a statement. Deputies indicated the victim advocate responded to the scene and that they collected physical evidence the case remained under investigation.

A Kimball Junction business reported that a man stole a $350 bluetooth speaker from the store and drove away in a pickup truck. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect and that employees did not provide a license plate number.

A woman reported that her minivan was stolen from a Kimball Junction parking lot while she was shopping. Deputies indicated the woman left the vehicle unlocked with the key inside and that the case remained active.

Thursday, Jan. 7

A woman violated a protective order by visiting a local ski area. Deputies did not arrest her because she was in another state but indicated the case would be forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office.

A Silver Creek woman reported someone had stolen about 10 hay bales from a trailer on her property. Deputies indicated they did not have any suspects.

Deputies arrested a 41-year-old Hawaii man on suspicion of criminal mischief after he returned to his girlfriend’s home in the Old Ranch Road neighborhood, where he had been staying, and drunkenly kicked in a door and yelled at her.

A 45-year-old man died in a Promontory home. Deputies indicated the cause of death was unknown, that the man had medical issues and that the case was forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to the area of Thousand Peaks to assist with an injured snowmobiler, who was later transported by medical helicopter.

A Snyderville Basin woman reported she was being harassed online. Deputies indicated she was gathering evidence and that they would follow up.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

A woman reported her $10,000 mountain bike was stolen from her boyfriend’s Trailside home. The woman believes her boyfriend’s daughter pawned the bike in the Salt Lake Valley. Deputies indicated they listed the bike on a national database of stolen goods and that they would follow up.

Monday, Jan. 4

Deputies responded to a Coalville home to notify a 50-year-old woman she had trespassed on her 54-year-old ex-boyfriend’s property and was not to do so again.

A 46-year-old Park City man was cited for theft after scanning a fake barcode for multiple items at a self-checkout kiosk at Walmart.

A Kamas man called to report his wife had thrown a wine glass and her phone at a wall in their home. Deputies arrested the 42-year-old Kamas woman on suspicion of domestic violence.

A man reported that he left the garage door open of his Bear Hollow home and someone had stolen his laptop and skis. Deputies indicated they had no suspects.