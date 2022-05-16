Sheriff’s Report: Deputies help Wasatch County locate runaway teens

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office on May 11 in an incident involving two runaway juveniles.

Deputies were sent to the Weber Canyon area to help find the boys. While investigating a new lead, the juveniles were located by Wasatch County deputies, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office in Summit County.

Soon after, it was reported a stolen vehicle involved in the case was wrecked in the Canyon Rim Ranches area. Deputies contacted Wasatch County, which advised the vehicle and the juveniles were removed from the National Crime Information Center database. Wasatch County deputies said the vehicle’s registered owner planned to retrieve the car later.

Deputies also learned from Wasatch County the juveniles admitted they broke into four cabins in the Canyon Rim area. During an investigation, deputies located three cabins that were broken into and severely vandalized, according to the report. The responding deputy was unable to locate a fourth cabin that had been burglarized despite assistance from the property’s vice president.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of other calls between Monday, May 9, and Sunday, May 15, including several thefts and a hit-and-run accident.

Sunday, May 15

Deputies were contacted about a theft in Pinebrook. The complainant said a package containing a custom guitar pedal board, valued at $4,000, was opened. The pedal board was stolen while the package was in the complainant’s driveway shortly after it was delivered. There deputies have no suspect information. The pedals, which are serialized, were listed as stolen.

Thursday, May 12

A man reported he lost his phone at a fast-food restaurant on Wednesday in Kimball Junction and suspected someone took it. Around 8 a.m on Thursday, the phone was pinged near Canyons Village, but the location provided by the cellphone company was not accurate and the phone was not found. Deputies attempted to obtain surveillance footage of the incident, but the cameras inside the restaurant were not working.

Wednesday, May 11

Deputies were dispatched to a hit-and-run accident in Canyons Village. The complainant was driving on Lower Village Road and was preparing to make a left turn when a white Porsche SUV tried to pass on the left-hand side. The complainant’s vehicle struck the rear passenger side of the SUV and the front driver’s side tire also caused damage to the back passenger side and rear bumper of the SUV. The SUV sped off and did not stop.

The State Liquor Store in Kimball Junction reported a theft. Surveillance footage from around 1:15 p.m. shows a woman wearing a jean jacket and carrying a brown bag stealing a bottle of tequila. The woman is white with glasses, around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and has a medium build. The responding deputy planned to follow up.

A passerby reported someone shattered the passenger window of a vehicle at the Spring Creek trailhead. Deputies contacted the owner of the vehicle, who said her purse was stolen during the incident. There are no cameras in the area and no other witnesses.

Monday, May 9

Deputies were dispatched to a business in Kimball Junction for a theft. Loss prevention employees held juveniles in their security office for suspected shoplifting. Their parents were contacted and arrived at the business. After an investigation, deputies released the kids to their parents with a juvenile referral for retail theft.