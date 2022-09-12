Sheriff’s Report: Deputies investigate Silver Creek mail theft

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after multiple mailboxes were broken into in Silver Creek on Friday.

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Deputies obtained video surveillance that shows a woman driving up to the mailboxes at 12:48 a.m, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. She is then seen breaking into multiple mailboxes and stealing the contents.

The suspect’s vehicle appears to be a white, newer model Nissan Sentra or Versa. Deputies were unable to obtain a license plate number from the surveillance footage.

The suspect appears to be a middle-aged woman with a medium build and brown or dirty blond hair. She was wearing a gray hoodie, dark sweatpants and black sneakers. The case remains active.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 11, including suspected drunken driving, thefts and vehicle burglaries.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Highland Drive was closed in both directions at Starview because of a water main break. Deputies were advised it would be closed through the night and into Monday.

A back window on a truck bed topper was broken in Oakley. The complainant said the incident occurred sometime overnight or in the early morning. Deputies located a small rock inside the bed of the truck, which is likely what was used to break the window. There are no witnesses or surveillance footage of the incident. The complainant requested additional patrols in the area during night shifts. There is no evidence to determine who caused the damage.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Deputies responded to a fight in Coalville. The parties were separated for the night.

Friday, Sept. 9

Deputies received a call for a theft on Aug. 31, when a homeowner reported several hand tools and other equipment stolen from his garage. On Friday, he provided deputies with a list of stolen items, including serial numbers and descriptions. The case was forwarded to investigators for follow-up.

Thursday, Sept. 8

A vehicle was observed driving with an equipment violation in the Snyderville Basin. Deputies detected the odor of marijuana during the traffic stop and launched a search of the vehicle. They recovered user amounts of marijuana. The driver was issued a citation and released.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Summit County Search and Rescue as well as the Sheriff’s Office Mounted Posse and a medical helicopter were dispatched after an SOS alert from a GPS was activated. The helicopter was able to locate the patient, a 29-year-old Park City man, east of Lamotte Peak and hoisted him into the helicopter. He was transported to a hospital with a back injury.

Deputies arrived in Silver Summit following an early morning theft in progress. The complainant said two men attempted to steal eBikes from their group. Deputies located one of the two suspects in a neighborhood. They searched the area on foot and circulated the roads. A surveillance drone team was dispatched to locate the second suspect, but they were unsuccessful. Deputies obtained information about the suspect and will forward it to investigators for follow-up. The complainant positively identified the first suspect detained. A 35-year-old Salt Lake City man was arrested.

A vehicle was stopped on eastbound Interstate 80 for an expired registration. A passenger in the vehicle was identified during the traffic stop and found to have an active felony arrest warrant. The 24-year-old West Valley City woman was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail. The driver was released with a citation.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Deputies were dispatched to an injury accident in Silver Summit. A 53-year-old Park City man became unconscious while driving down Glenwild Drive toward Bitner Ranch Road. He left the roadway, traveled through hundreds of yards of grass and brush and drove through a fence before striking a large culvert, which caused significant damage to his vehicle. The driver sustained minor injuries. It was determined he was suffering from a diabetic event. He was transported to a medical facility.

A vehicle burglary that likely occurred on Aug. 5 in Silver Summit was reported to deputies. The complainant said he had a golf bag with clubs stolen from his unlocked car. There was no damage to the vehicle. The man said the theft occurred between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. last month while he was at a business. There is no suspect information.

Monday, Sept. 5

Deputies responded to a report of someone brandishing a firearm at a bar in Samak. The suspect left before deputies arrived. He was later stopped in Kamas. The 43-year-old Kamas man was arrested for a felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was barred from the establishment at the owner’s request.

A suspicious vehicle was located outside of a Kimball Junction business. Deputies determined the sole occupant was the suspect in a domestic violence incident. They also discovered blood smeared throughout the vehicle. The 20-year-old Park City woman was taken into custody.