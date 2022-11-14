Sheriff’s Report: Deputies locate missing man from Arkansas

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Nov. 9 helped locate a missing person from Arkansas.

Deputies were initially dispatched to assist a motorist in Jeremy Ranch, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. After they made contact with the driver, they discovered the 29-year-old man was listed as a missing person. He had been reported missing out from Arkansas approximately two weeks ago.

Deputies learned the man was suicidal, which is why he had cut ties with his friends and family, according to the report. The man told deputies he wanted professional help for his mental health and they assisted.

The law enforcement agency in Arkansas was contacted by deputies, who informed them the man was found. He was transported to a hospital in good health.

The Sheriff’s Office made national headlines earlier this year for their role in reuniting a missing teenager with his family. Deputies in April were dispatched to Jeremy Ranch on reports of a young man sleeping outside. He was later identified as 19-year-old Connerjack Oswalt – a California man with autism who was reported missing more than two years ago.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Nov. 7 and Sunday, Nov. 13, including vehicle burglaries, theft and traffic violations.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Deputies were dispatched to Coalville for a welfare check. They observed a black Toyota Highlander stalled in the eastbound lane of travel with the engine running. A 26-year-old Coalville man, the driver and sole occupant, was discovered asleep at the wheel. Deputies determined the man was under the influence of alcohol and located numerous open containers inside the vehicle. The man was arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail. The vehicle was impounded and towed.

A vehicle was stopped on S.R. 224 around 10 p.m. for speeding. The deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search was conducted and small amounts of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia were located. The items were seized and booked into evidence. The 44-year-old Park City man was cited and released.

Saturday, Nov. 12

A woman reported she was walking her dog near Mirror Lake Highway when she observed an unresponsive man in a parked car. Deputies and medical personnel arrived. They determined the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Information was also received that another county was attempting to locate the vehicle and the 49-year-old Utah County man. The case was turned over to investigators.

A woman reported her husband’s wallet containing a driver’s license, workforce card and two financial cards was missing from his vehicle. She said she believed she locked their vehicle the previous night. There are no signs of forced entry and no suspects.

Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle burglary in Bear Hollow that occurred sometime overnight. The complainant said an unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway and removed two sets of keys. No cameras are located in the area. There is no suspect information.

A vehicle burglary suspected to have occurred overnight was reported in Bear Hollow. An unknown suspect entered two unlocked vehicles at a rental condo and removed property. There is no video surveillance of the incident.

A deputy was dispatched to a protection order violation in Wanship. The complainant said he arrived home to find his estranged wife in the kitchen gathering things. He reported she quickly left after he arrived and asked him not to call law enforcement. Deputies were unable to contact the woman. The case will be screened for charges by the Summit County Attorney.

A death was reported in Rockport. An 88-year-old Rockport man was found deceased by his landlord after she checked on him when he failed to show up for a wedding. Investigators and the medical examiner arrived and the scene was released to them. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

A vehicle burglary was reported by phone. A Powderwood man said his truck was broken into. He noticed the glove compartment had been ransacked and a knife set was taken. He said the incident likely occurred sometime over the past three days. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Powderwood man reported his truck was broken into, the glovebox was rummaged through and a machete had been taken from under the seat. He said the incident likely occurred between midnight and 10 a.m. There were no signs of forced entry and no suspect information.

Friday, Nov. 11

Deputies were dispatched to a theft in Promontory. They arrived at a construction site, where a man said he arrived around 8 a.m. to find a storage container used by his company open, and a generator inside was missing. The generator is valued at around $3,000. The container did not appear to have been forced open. The man estimated the theft occurred between Nov. 7 and Nov. 9. The site is in a remote area with no surveillance. There is no suspect information available.

Deputies responded to a burglary that occurred on Nov. 8 in Bear Hollow. The homeowner said an unknown suspect entered an open garage and removed two bicycles. The homeowner could not provide serial numbers for the bikes and there are no cameras in the area. Deputies have no suspect information.

Someone reported they left a rented flatbed trailer parked in a dirt lot near a gas station in Silver Creek and now presumed it was taken. The complainant said they will update deputies with the trailer information, license plate and VIN to have it listed as stolen. There are no suspects.

Thursday, Nov. 10

A woman reported she left her vehicle running in the parking lot of a Kimball Junction hotel to warm up. The vehicle was gone when she returned. A 59-year-old Sandy woman was identified as the suspect. A detective, later in the shift, observed the stolen vehicle returning to the hotel parking lot. The vehicle was stopped and the Sandy woman was taken safely into custody. The vehicle’s owner said there were two old wood-stock, unloaded shotguns in the rear of the vehicle that were no longer there when it was recovered. The Sandy woman denied any knowledge of the guns.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on S.R. 32 for a speeding violation. A records check on the driver revealed he had an ignition interlock requirement, but there was no device installed on the vehicle. The vehicle’s registration had also expired at the end of April. Deputies decided to impound the vehicle. The 27-year-old Kamas man was issued a citation and released.

A suspicious person was reported in Jeremy Ranch. Deputies found the 31-year-old Murray man, who was identified as the suspect, had an outstanding arrest warrant. He was taken into custody and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

The West Valley City Police Department reported a 25-year-old Salt Lake City man with a felony warrant out of Summit County was in custody. Deputies met the police officers at the Lambs Canyon exit to take custody of the man. He was transported to the Summit County Jail.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Deputies were dispatched to Samak for a burglary that occurred on Nov. 5. The homeowner said an unknown woman entered her home while she was in another room. The suspect took medication, cash and an oxygen tank unit. The homeowner provided a limited description of the woman. The case was forwarded to investigators for follow-up.

A Pinebrook woman reported identity theft. She reported an unknown individual opened a $300 credit line in her name through an online lending service. No suspect information is available.

Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in Coalville. They learned during the investigation that the man’s driver’s license was suspended and he had an active, in-county warrant. The 24-year-old Coalville man was arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail.

A Salt Lake City Police Department officer stopped a vehicle with a license plate attached that did not belong to it and alerted a Summit County deputy. The license plate belonged to a blue Subaru Forester registered in Kimball Junction. The deputy contacted the owner, who said her license plate could have been stolen sometime over the last six months as the vehicle had been parked. Salt Lake City Police seized the plate so it could be returned to the registered owner.

Anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts can call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. The National Alliance on Mental Health Utah offers several programs to help people who are struggling with depression. They can be found at namiut.org. Connect Summit County, a local nonprofit, also provides mental health resources at connectsummitcounty.org.