Sheriff’s Report: Deputies pursue vehicle in Kimball Junction

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies pursued a vehicle in Kimball Junction on Wednesday.

Deputies attempted to stop a black sedan in Kimball Junction after it was seen without license plates, but the suspect vehicle failed to yield, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. A pursuit of the vehicle ensued. Deputies eventually deployed spikes on Rasmussen Road, which brought the suspect vehicle to a stop on Bitner Road.

The vehicle’s four occupants were taken into custody. After further investigation, deputies released two passengers with no charges. The driver, a 23-year-old Salt Lake City woman, and one passenger, a 24-year-old man from Utah, were booked on multiple charges.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of other calls between Monday, April 11, and Sunday, April 17, including several traffic stops, as well as reports of theft and fraud.

Sunday, April 17

Deputies responded to a fraud report in Newpark. A 17-year-old cashed a check, which was sent through email, from an unknown person on Instagram. The check was found to be fake and canceled. The juvenile’s mother was notified and no further action was taken.

Saturday, April 16

A vehicle was stopped for a speeding violation in Jeremy Ranch. The driver, a 23-year-old Park City man, did not have a valid driver’s license. The vehicle registration had also expired over a year ago and there was no car insurance. The driver was issued a citation and provided a courtesy shuttle to his residence. The vehicle was impounded.

Friday, April 15

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Parleys Park on a vehicle that was swerving in the roadway. Deputies made contact with the driver, a 32-year-old West Jordan man, and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies conducted a vehicle search and seized approximately four ounces of marijuana. The man was cited for possession of marijuana and released.

Deputies responded to an auto theft in Jeremy Ranch. Between 7:40 and 7:50 a.m., a 2008 black BMW was left running in the east parking lot of an apartment complex. The victim contacted dispatch when they observed the vehicle was missing. Deputies were unable to locate the car in the nearby area. It was later recovered by the Salt Lake City Police Department with no one inside. Deputies did not immediately have suspect information.

Deputies were dispatched to a fraud call at a grocery store in Jeremy Ranch. The complainant reported he dropped his credit card in the store and after returning home, he was alerted that the card had been used. The store manager said one of two men may have used the credit card. Deputies had no suspect information after completing an investigation but planned to follow up.

A 31-year-old Sandy man was stopped for speeding in Kimball Junction. Deputies said he was traveling 77 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver smelled strongly of alcohol and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Thursday, April 14

A suspicious vehicle was located in Parleys Park. Deputies determined the vehicle was stolen out of Salt Lake and notified the Unified Police Department in the Salt Lake Valley. Deputies located a handgun in the vehicle and booked it into evidence. A Park City towing business responded to the call and took possession of the vehicle as a hold for the owner.

Deputies responded to a residence in reference to a family fight that was no longer in progress. Deputies interviewed all involved parties upon their arrival with the help of an interpreter who lived upstairs. Deputies said one son went after his father after his phone was taken away. A physical fight began between two brothers and their father. The case will be screened for charges by the Summit County attorney.

Wednesday, April 13

Deputies responded to a death in Henefer. An 83-year-old woman passed away in her home. The woman had a do-not-resuscitate order in place. Her doctor agreed to sign the death certificate.

Tuesday, April 12

A woman in the Snyderville Basin received court paperwork regarding a collection agency taking civil action against her for an unpaid loan. Deputies determined that an unknown suspect used the woman’s name and personal information to obtain a loan for $700 in June 2019. The amount now owed is $2,720. The money lending business has a Park City office but it appears the employees are working remotely. The case was forwarded to investigations for follow-up.

Deputies assisted Utah Highway Patrol with several weather-related accidents.

Monday, April 11

Deputies assisted Utah Highway Patrol with several weather-related accidents.

Two unidentified male suspects entered the post office in Kimball Junction and only paid for a small portion of the money orders they obtained after deceiving workers. The post office notified postal inspectors about the incident.