Sheriff’s Report: Deputies respond to a single-vehicle rollover in North Summit

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Jan. 29, and Sunday, Feb. 4, including a single-vehicle rollover accident in North Summit. To view the full report, visit http://www.parkrecord.com.

Sunday, Feb. 4

An employee at a gym in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after he noticed his driver's side rear window had been shattered. Video surveillance showed a person parking next to the victim's vehicle and going through the trunk before breaking the window. An investigation was underway.

The manager of a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after a man left the store without paying for about $250 worth of merchandise. He was described as a white man with minimal facial hair on his chin wearing a red beanie, blue jacket and blue jeans. He placed the items in a dark-colored minivan, where a second person was waiting as the driver. An investigation was underway.

Approximately $6,500 worth of merchandise was reported missing from a man's home in the Snyderville Basin. He suspected a former roommate took the items. An investigation was ongoing.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Employees at a business in the Kimball Junction area detained a woman accused of taking several items from the store without paying for them. The woman admitted to stealing about $51 worth of product and she was cited for retail theft. She was told not to return to the store.

A stolen vehicle was located in a parking lot in the Snyderville Basin.

A woman called dispatch after witnessing a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman in a vehicle near an apartment complex in the Kimball Junction area. When deputies arrived, both the man and the woman had injuries consistent with a physical altercation. The man was arrested under suspicion of domestic violence assault, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies noticed a woman in the parking lot of an elementary school in the Basin late at night. She was not making sense when speaking with deputies and claimed she had been driving, but did not know where her car was. A passerby told deputies there was a wrecked car in a nearby intersection. The woman admitted she wrecked her car and she was arrested under suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident.

Search and Rescue crews responded to a report of two lost snowmobilers. A Department of Public Safety helicopter responded and helped locate the missing men. It is unclear where they were located.

A man in the Basin contacted dispatch after four checks were signed and cashed under his name without his authorization. An investigation was underway.

Dispatch received a report about a rollover accident in North Summit. Deputies discovered the driver's license was revoked for an alcohol offense requiring the installation of an ignition interlock device, which she did not have. The report states she also smelled like alcohol. She was released by medical and arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence, failure to install an ignition interlock device and being an alcohol restricted driver.

Friday, Feb. 2

Tools worth about $2,200 were reported missing from a job site in the Basin. An investigation was underway.

A white 2011 Dodge 1500 was reported missing from a job in a Basin neighborhood.

Thursday, Feb. 1

Deputies stopped a vehicle for making an improper right turn in the Kimball Junction area. After the driver allowed the vehicle to be searched, deputies discovered the passenger was in possession of a drug presumed to be marijuana. The passenger was cited for possession and released.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between two men at a home in the Basin that caused damage to a guitar. One of the men was arrested under suspicion of criminal mischief.

Deputies observed an unoccupied red Ford Ranger in the Kimball Junction with its lights on. After a brief investigation, the owner was arrested for an outstanding warrant and under suspicion of using license plates belonging to another vehicle.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 80 for a traffic violation and arrested the driver for outstanding warrants and under suspicion of speeding, failure to signal for two seconds and driving without a license. The underage passengers who were with him were released to their mother.

Monday, Jan. 29

A jewelry box was taken from a South Summit home. Deputies believe the suspect entered the home through an unlocked window adjacent to the front door. An investigation was underway.

While on patrol in the Kimball Junction area, deputies noticed a man sleeping on a bench in the Kimball Junction Transit Center afterhours. A plastic container of medical marijuana fell from his pant leg while he was talking with deputies and he admitted he had seven empty containers in his backpack. He was told that he was not supposed to be in the transit center after hours and he was arrested under suspicion of criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.