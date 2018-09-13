Sheriff’s report: Deputies respond to five suspected cases of domestic violence

A 24-year-old Park City man was arrested over the weekend for fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop in Jeremy Ranch, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies attempted to pull the man over after observing him traveling at a high rate of speed on Jeremy Road, a Sheriff's Office report states. When deputies activated their emergency lights, the suspect turned off his vehicle's lights and sped away. He was later located parked on the front lawn of a home on Saddleback Road, the report states.

He was arrested under suspicion of failure to stop at the command of a police officer, reckless driving and driving under the influence of drugs.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 9, including five suspected cases of domestic violence.

Sunday, Sept. 9

A woman contacted dispatch after she was allegedly punched in the face by her ex-husband at a hotel in the Snyderville Basin. Deputies were unable to reach the suspect. The case was forwarded to the county attorney's office.

Saturday, Sept. 8

No significant incidents were reported.

Friday, Sept. 7

Dispatch received a report about a verbal argument between a man and a woman at a home in Coalville. Deputies did not respond to the incident.

A woman contacted dispatch about a domestic violence incident that occurred the day before. She alleged her ex-husband ripped her shirt as he was trying to pull her away from his truck. The case is being referred to the county attorney's office.

Thursday, Sept. 6

Deputies responded to a report of a crash on a Kimball Junction road where a driver hit a power box and sign. The driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence and unsafe lane travel after he failed the field sobriety tests.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence incident at a home in the Basin. No arrests were made, but the case will be sent to the county attorney's office to screen for charges.

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence situation at a gas station in Wanship, but were unable to find any evidence to support the claim. When interviewing the individuals, they detected the smell of marijuana and found two large bags containing marijuana. The man and woman were both arrested under suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

An enclosed utility trailer was stolen from a parking lot in the Kimball Junction area sometime in late August. An investigation was underway.

A man contacted dispatch after his ex-girlfriend allegedly refused to leave his house. She was located at a hotel in Park City and arrested under suspicion of assault.

Monday, Sept. 3

Deputies stopped a vehicle on S.R. 224 for stop sign and turn signal violations. The driver was arrested for outstanding warrants and driving on a suspended license.

A Champion generator was taken from an unlocked garage in Henefer.

A computer and a purse were stolen from a truck while it was parked on a South Summit road.