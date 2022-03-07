Sheriff’s report: Deputies respond to report of a man firing a gun in neighbor’s direction

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report that a man possibly fired a gun in his neighbor’s direction in Summit Park on Saturday.

The complainant reported that he believed his neighbor, a 57-year-old Summit County man, discharged a gun in his vicinity while he was walking his dog. Deputies made contact with the man, who appeared intoxicated and was hostile toward them, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The man refused to discuss the incident with deputies. However, they located a spent shell casing — indicating that a firearm was recently discharged — as evidence.

The man was found to be carrying a fully loaded handgun while intoxicated. He resisted arrest but was booked into the Summit County jail on suspicion of several charges.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of other calls between Monday, Feb. 28, and Sunday, March 6, including several burglaries, thefts, DUIs and other domestic incidents.

Sunday, March 6

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in Francis. Two women, who are related by marriage, were involved in an altercation about property and an ongoing legal dispute. The case will be screened for charges by the Summit County attorney.

Salt Lake City police informed deputies that a stolen vehicle had been recovered. The owner was notified.

Deputies responded to a hotel in Canyons Village on reports of a man sleeping face down near the elevator. The man refused to disclose his identity to deputies, who observed signs of intoxication, during the investigation. He was later identified as a 29-year-old Missouri man and was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Deputies stopped a vehicle with an expired registration on Interstate 80. During the traffic stop, they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the car. The driver, a 50-year-old Coalville man who did not possess a medical marijuana card, was found to have user amounts of marijuana and THC products in the vehicle during a search. He was issued a citation and released.

A Kimball Junction business reported that a man and woman were actively shoplifting. Loss prevention believed the couple had previously been in the store and walked out with items that were not on their receipt. The 28-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both of Draper, attempted to walk out of the business without paying for a $1,000 vacuum. They provided an old receipt to staff that showed a purchase for Pokemon cards. Deputies took the married couple into custody after they exited the store. Deputies later determined the couple had been involved in several other thefts, and that the man had outstanding warrants. The couple was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Saturday, March 5

Deputies responded to a burglary in Pinebrook. Dispatchers told the responding deputy that a doorbell camera caught an unknown suspect taking a mountain bike around 3 a.m. at the residence. Deputies planned to follow up.

Friday, March 4

Witnesses reported a suspicious vehicle traveling on Interstate 80. Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 21-year-old Salt Lake City woman, was believed to be driving under the influence and had an open container of alcohol inside the car. Deputies arrested the woman.

Thursday, March 3

Search and Rescue responded to a call for a dog stuck in a culvert in Marion. The dog was rescued by the fire department.

Deputies responded to an auto theft in Summit Park. The complainant reported that her 2022 Toyota Prius was parked in the driveway with the doors unlocked and the keys inside. The car was last seen around 1:30 a.m. and the owner’s bag and wallet containing her driver’s license and bank cards were also stolen. The credit card was used to make two purchases in Salt Lake County but deputies have no other information.

Deputies were dispatched to Summit Park following reports of a vehicle and home burglary and auto theft. An unknown person broke into a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence and used the garage door opener to enter the garage. Once inside, the suspect stole another vehicle that was parked inside the garage. There is no suspect information or video of the incident.

A 39-year-old Francis man was found unresponsive in bed by his wife. Medical personnel attempted lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful. The cause of death is unknown and will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Wednesday, March 2

Deputies were dispatched to a theft call at a storage facility east of U.S. 40. The latches of three storage units were cut and appeared to be broken into. Deputies weren’t sure what items were stolen or when the theft occurred. The business does have surveillance cameras but the camera was found with a black snow hat covering it. The case remains active as the owner checks for footage and makes a list of which items were taken.

A homeowner in Echo reported that a 62-year-old woman trespassed on his property. The woman was previously served a cease and desist in August 2021 and told not to enter the property. Deputies made contact with the woman, who denied trespassing. The case will be screened for charges by the Summit County attorney.

A caller reported that a 43-year-old Salt Lake City man appeared to be intoxicated while driving a motorcycle in Kimball Junction. Deputies attempted to locate the man and conducted a traffic stop after he began driving in the wrong direction. A field sobriety test, which the man performed poorly on, was partially conducted. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The North Summit Fire District responded to reports of TNT found near a residence in Hoytsville. They did not require assistance from deputies but members of the Unified Bomb Squad responded. The suspected TNT was found to be old road flares.

Tuesday, March 1

Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in Coalville. The complainant told deputies that an unknown person stole his wife’s wallet from their unlocked vehicle during the night or early morning. The couple later discovered fraudulent charges at two businesses in West Valley City. There is no video surveillance or suspect description. Deputies planned to follow up.

Monday, Feb. 28

Deputies assisted Utah Highway Patrol with several accidents on state roads.

Deputies stopped a vehicle with no insurance in Kimball Junction. Deputies noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop. A search of the vehicle revealed user amounts of marijuana and THC products for which the driver, a 35-year-old Salt Lake City man, did not have a medical marijuana card. He was issued a criminal citation and released.