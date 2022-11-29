Sheriff’s Report: Deputies respond to separate juvenile complaints

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies last Tuesday were dispatched to two complaints involving juveniles.

Deputies were first dispatched to a burglary in Kamas on Nov. 22, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Two boys were waiting outside of a residence because of a dispute over $5. The juveniles entered the home through an unlocked door and grabbed a new tennis shoe, which was valued around $100. The suspects then ran away.

One of the boys was contacted by deputies and admitted he was involved, according to the report. He took the shoe because its owner owed him $5. Deputies issued a juvenile court referral for the boy that entered the residence. He told law enforcement the shoe was with the other boy, who lives in Park City. Deputies planned to follow up.

Deputies were later dispatched to Outlets Park City following reports of theft. A business said two juveniles appeared to be shopping and after several minutes, while employees were distracted, they each took an armful of clothing estimated to be worth over $1,000. According to the report, they fled in a silver Mercedes Benz SUV. The vehicle had Utah license plates, but they did not come back to an active registration.

The area was patrolled; however, deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 26, including reports of drugs, burglary and theft.

Saturday, Nov. 26

A man said his wallet was stolen in Heber City, where he reported the theft. He was later alerted that someone attempted to use his debit card at a Kimball Junction business. The card was locked and no money was lost. Deputies contacted the store’s manager to request surveillance footage of the transaction. The manager said the individual attempted to use several different cards, but they all were declined.

A 28-year-old man was found asleep in the upstairs hallway of a Canyons Village hotel. Staff wanted the man trespassed from the property. Deputies offered him resources, but he refused. They offered to transport the man to a shelter in Salt Lake City, but he refused. They provided the man with additional warm clothing and he left the property.

A 26-year-old Salt Lake City man was arrested following a domestic violence incident.

A suspicious vehicle was observed at the Oakley Rodeo property. Deputies could smell burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and a subsequent search revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside. The driver, an 18-year-old Kamas man, was cited and released. A juvenile passenger was issued a referral and released to his parents.

Friday, Nov. 25

A Ford Escape was stopped on S.R. 40 for an expired registration. Deputies noticed the strong smell of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and they discovered small amounts of marijuana, THC edibles and paraphernalia. The driver was cited and released.

A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation on S.R. 224. Deputies learned the driver had an active warrant out of the Salt Lake 3rd District Court. During the course of the traffic stop, a K9 deputy indicated narcotics were present in the vehicle. The woman was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

A stolen license plate was located on a Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District transit van near Trailside Drive. The plate returned to a similar vehicle that was registered to Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake County. The plate was seized as recovered stolen property. The Basin Rec vehicle plates are presumed stolen.

Deputies responded to a welfare check at a gas station in Silver Creek. The caller said a person had been sitting in the vehicle for approximately four to five hours and appeared to be slumped over in the driver’s seat. The 47-year-old Wyoming man was unresponsive when deputies arrived. They attempted resuscitation efforts, but discontinued when it became apparent the individual was deceased. Investigators and the medical examiner, who will determine cause of death, responded to conduct their investigations.

Thursday, Nov. 24

A man in the Snyderville Basin reported his 80-year-old mother was unconscious and not breathing. He initiated CPR while deputies and EMS were en route. A medical helicopter responded and assisted in providing care at the scene, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The woman and her son were visiting from Texas and staying with friends. The woman had a long history of health conditions.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

A 34-year-old Oakley woman was transported to the Summit County Jail following a domestic violence incident.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Deputies responded to an auto theft report in Kimball Junction. The complainant said a white 2000 Ford F250 was stolen sometime between Nov. 18 and Nov. 22. There are no suspects.

A vehicle was stopped on S.R. 32 for speeding. The deputy noticed the faint smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed small amounts of marijuana inside a baggie. The driver was cited and released.

Deputies received a delayed report of residential burglary in Coalville. They observed signs of forced entry to a back door and numerous items were believed to have been taken. A detective and crime scene technician were notified and later arrived on scene.