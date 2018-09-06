Sheriff’s report: Deputies respond to three domestic violence cases

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Sept. 2, including three domestic violence cases.

Sunday, Sept. 2

No significant incidents were reported.

Saturday, Sept. 1

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman in Oakley. They found her and her 2-year-old daughter in a bedroom of the home, but the suspect had already left. He was later located driving along S.R. 32 and arrested under suspicion of assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, criminal mischief and driving under the influence.

A North Summit man contacted dispatch after two men approached him at his home to ask if he needed any asphalt work done. They attempted to distract him and steal his generator, but he made them put it back. After they left, the man noticed his wallet was gone and several pieces of his wife's jewelry were missing. Charges were made on his credit card in the Salt Lake area. An investigation was underway.

Two saws worth about $450 were taken from a storage unit located near U.S. 40.

A woman claimed two women entered the store she works at in the Kimball Junction area and stole her wallet. Some of the woman's credit cards were recovered in Taylorsville. An investigation was underway.

Friday, Aug. 31

Deputies responded to a domestic violence situation between a man and a woman involving two children at a home in the Snyderville Basin. The woman alleged the man assaulted her while a 17-year-old girl attempted to separate them. The man was arrested under suspicion of assault and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

A woman contacted dispatch after she received mail addressed to her husband that requested $15,300 in bitcoin in return for secret information not being released.

A mountain bike was stolen from an open garage in the Basin.

A woman's landlord allegedly kicked her in the arm at the beginning of July. She is moving out of the home in the Basin and wanted to file assault charges. The case was forwarded to the county attorney's office.

Thursday, Aug. 30

A man alleged his girlfriend assaulted him at their Coalville home, but she said she slapped him in self-defense. The case will be forwarded to the county attorney's office.

Wednesday, Aug. 29

Two mountain bikes were found abandoned near a trail in the Kimball Junction area.

Tuesday, Aug. 28

Dispatch received a report that people were living in an abandoned home in the Basin without permission. Deputies were unable to locate anyone inside the home, but they found supplies.

Monday, Aug. 27

A man contacted dispatch because his roommate was destroying their home in Francis. Deputies arrested the woman for an outstanding warrant and under suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $1,500 mountain bike was stolen from a woman's bike rack in Francis. She said more than $100 worth of damage was done to her bike rack. An investigation was underway.

A woman contacted dispatch after she was allegedly assaulted the night before by her ex-husband while camping in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. The case was forwarded to the county attorney's office to be screened for domestic violence charges.