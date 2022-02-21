Sheriff’s report: Driver fakes accident to cover up hit-and-run

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on North Old Highway 40 on Friday.

A 23-year-old Park City man told deputies that his vehicle crashed into a guard rail, but the deputies noticed that the vehicle matched the description of a hit-and-run incident in Park City from the day before, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle’s damage was inconsistent with the accident described by the driver and there were no scrapes, damage or paint transfer on the guard rail. The man also placed a piece of his detached bumper from the original crash at the scene as false evidence.

The man provided deputies with a written statement about the accident, which they determined was false, to obtain a police report and defraud his insurance. He was taken into custody on suspicion of several charges.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of other calls between Monday, Feb. 14, and Sunday, Feb. 20, including several burglaries, thefts and domestic violence incidents.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Deputies responded to a burglary in the Snyderville Basin. The complainant told them that an unknown suspect entered their unlocked vehicle that was parked in the driveway. The suspect then opened the garage door using the opener inside the car. They removed two fat tire bikes, which are valued at $3,300 total. There is no video surveillance or suspect description.

Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary at a trail in Kimball Junction. An unknown suspect broke the driver’s-side window of a parked vehicle and took a jacket and wallet. There is no suspect information.

A Kimball Junction business reported that a man and woman pocketed several glasses and walked out of the store. The manager said that they heard another business was also targeted but the manager of the other business did not have a good description of the suspects. Deputies were then informed that a third business was also hit, and an employee at that store followed the suspects outside and wrote down their license plate number. The plate came back to a car rental company. Video surveillance collected from the businesses show that there were three suspects in total: two men and one woman. The woman had blonde hair.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Deputies responded to a burglary report in the Snyderville Basin. The man reported that he received an alert on his phone that his garage door was opened in the early morning while he was asleep at home. He went to investigate and saw that the door was open and two mountain bikes, valued at $8,000 in total, were missing. Deputies reviewed the home’s surveillance footage, which revealed that one or two men in hoodies and masks entered the homeowner’s unlocked vehicle, which was in his driveway, and took the garage door opener. They entered the garage and emerged with one bicycle. The suspect rode the bicycle out of view before returning for the second. Deputies planned to follow up.

A vehicle was stopped in the Snyderville Basin for speeding. Deputies made contact with the driver, a 31-year-old North Carolina man, who showed signs of impairment. The driver performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Deputies also obtained a blood draw warrant and collected a sample.

Friday, Feb. 18

A woman reported that her diamond wedding ring went missing after a cleaning company was in her Silver Summit home. She told deputies that she put her rings in a container knowing that people were going to be in and out of the room. The woman went to put the rings on a few days later and noticed one ring was missing. Deputies planned to follow up.

Deputies responded to a home in Summit Park following a family fight. Both parties gave deputies conflicting information regarding the incident. Deputies could not determine who the primary aggressor was and separated them for the night. The case will be screened for charges by the Summit County attorney.

A 41-year-old Midvale man was arrested following a hit-and-run traffic accident at a Kimball Junction business. The man evaded deputies for a short time and was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Deputies were contacted by a rental car agency that reported that a car due back on Feb. 3 was never returned. Multiple attempts were made to contact the suspect without success.

Deputies patrolling a Kimball Junction apartment complex with a license plate reader got a hit on a stolen plate on an SUV. The match was confirmed out of West Valley City. The vehicle’s owner was not home and the vehicle’s VIN did not come back listed as stolen.

Emergency dispatchers connected deputies to an open call that appeared to be a domestic incident. Dispatchers told deputies they could hear a man and woman arguing on the line. Deputies contacted both parties and determined the incident was a verbal argument. The 38-year-old Kamas man was determined to be under the influence of alcohol while on county probation. He was booked into the Summit County Jail for 72 hours at the direction of his probation officer.

Deputies responded to a dispute between a driver and passenger on Interstate 80. The driver told deputies that the passenger, a 30-year-old Murray man, was intoxicated and belligerent. The passenger was dropped off at a Kimball Junction gas station soon after the dispute. Deputies made contact with the man and determined that he was heavily intoxicated, agitated and unable to care for himself, and arrested him.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Deputies conducted an investigation into a domestic violence incident that occured the day before in Francis. The woman told deputies that during an argument, her husband picked her up and threw her to the ground. Deputies observed bruising located on the right side of the woman’s body that was consistent with her statement. The 47-year-old Francis man obtained an attorney, who told deputies that he would not be making a statement. The man agreed to turn himself in based on the physical evidence.

A man reported that someone entered his job site in Kamas and stole a generator out of a locked cargo container as well as between 200 and 300 gallons of diesel fuel out of heavy equipment. Deputies do not have a suspect.

Deputies responded to a theft report in Kamas. The complainant stated that someone entered his job site and stole nearly 20 pounds of copper wire and 50 gallons of diesel fuel. There is no suspect information.

Deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding in Summit Park. Deputies observed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop. They searched the vehicle and located various amounts of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and open containers. The three occupants — a 22-year-old Park City man, a 22-year-old Park City woman and a 24-year-old Park City man — were issued several citations and released.

Deputies attempted to locate a vehicle that was reported to be traveling over 100 miles per hour and driving on the shoulder in Silver Summit. Deputies located the vehicle at a gas station, noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view and noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the car. They conducted a search of the vehicle and located more drug paraphernalia. The 30-year-old Whiterocks man was found to have two active warrants out of Vernal and was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

A man contacted deputies to report that his friend’s rental vehicle had been stolen out of his driveway in Summit Park. The man told deputies that the vehicle, a black Honda Accord registered out of Florida, was unlocked with the keys inside. The car was later recovered undamaged in Salt Lake City by Unified Police. There is no suspect at this time.

Deputies called in a 42-year-old Park City man who was found in the backyard of a Snyderville Basin residence, and believed to be intoxicated. The man’s wife was contacted and took custody of him.

Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary at a business in the Snyderville Basin. A woman reported that her window was smashed and her purse, AirPods, credit cards and ID were taken. The credit cards were later used for a $560 purchase at a business. Suspect photos were recovered from the business’s cameras but there is no other information.

Willard City Police recovered a trailer that was reported stolen out of Summit County and identified a suspect. The case was forwarded to investigations for possible charges.

Monday, Feb. 14

Deputies on routine patrol observed a gray F-150 Raptor traveling north on S.R. 32 in Kamas at a high speed and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 44-year-old Woodland man, smelled strongly of alcohol, according to the sheriff’s report. He performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested under suspicion of DUI.