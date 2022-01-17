Sheriff’s report: DUI crash sends 1 to the hospital





Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a DUI crash involving a vehicle that police were attempting to locate on Sunday.

The car was located in the Snyderville Basin after it crashed into a guard rail, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The 57-year-old male driver and the 53-year-old female passenger, both from Heber City, were found unconscious and breathing when deputies arrived. The man was cleared by medical personnel but the woman was transported to the hospital.

Police believed the man showed signs of impairment and asked him to comply with a standard field sobriety test; however he refused to participate.

Deputies arrested the man for a revoked license and suspicion of driving under the influence. The vehicle was impounded, according to the report.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Jan. 10 and Sunday, Jan. 16 including a number of DUIs, thefts and burglaries.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Deputies responded to a complaint made by a 51-year-old Park City man that a 39-year-old man posted his personal information including his full name and address, phone number and voter registration information online. The information was posted in response to another post made by the 39-year-old’s wife following an encounter at the Willow Creek dog park, which was investigated by animal control, the previous day. The original post accused the 51-year-old of being a dog abuser, and comments in the post became increasingly hostile before the personal identifying information was released. Deputies cited the 39-year-old for electronic communications harassment.

A homeowner reported that her 2020 gray Toyota 4Runner was stolen from her garage after the door was left open during the night. Deputies attempted to recover video evidence from neighborhood surveillance but no footage was collected. Police do not have a suspect.

Search and Rescue was dispatched to locate a missing snowmobiler near Soapstone. No search was conducted after the individual was located safe in their trailer.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on S.R. 224 for an equipment violation when they smelled marijuana coming from the inside of the car. Deputies searched the vehicle under probable cause and discovered the 18-year-old Park City man had used marijuana. He was issued a citation and released.

A vehicle driven by a 39-year-old Kamas man was stopped in the Snyderville Basin for speeding and lane violations. Deputies believed the driver showed signs of impairment and conducted a field sobriety test. The man performed poorly on the test and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Deputies searched the vehicle and discovered a vape pen, which the driver admitted contained THC, and open containers of alcohol. The 39-year-old was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Friday, Jan. 14

Deputies responded to a call from the Taylorsville Police Department that it had recovered a stolen vehicle connected to a case in Summit County. The car was located at an apartment complex on Redwood Road, and the registered owner was notified.

A homeowner in Summit Park reported two high-end bicycles as stolen after they left their garage door open overnight. The victim did not have the serial numbers or any other tracking information for the bicycles and deputies have not identified a suspect.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on S.R. 32 and Frontier Lane after they observed the driver speeding. They made contact with a 24-year-old Francis man and noticed signs of impairment as well as the smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The man agreed to participate in a field sobriety test, which he performed poorly on. He was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence and other traffic violations..

A vehicle was located stuck in the snow at the roundabout on Kilby Road near the Park City Outlets. Deputies made contact with the 18-year-old Park City man, who they believe displayed signs of impairment, and conducted a field sobriety test. The driver performed poorly on the test and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was booked in the Summit County Jail. The car was impounded.

Thursday, Jan. 13

A Toyota RAV4 was hit by a white SUV while exiting a grocery store parking lot onto Kilby Road. The accident was a hit-and-run, and the suspect is unknown.

Deputies responded to a fight in progress in the Snyderville Basin. A witness called police after a 32-year-old Las Vegas man and a 77-year-old Oakley man were involved in an altercation. Upon investigation, the Utah man was found to be the aggressor. He was cited for assault and released.

Deputies arrived in ​​a Snyderville Basin condominium complex following a stolen vehicle report. The victim told police that an unknown person entered his 2004 white Toyota Sequoia and stole the vehicle. Initially, the victim thought the car was locked but later stated a fob key was located inside the vehicle’s center console. Deputies issued an attempt to locate and searched the area, but did not locate the car.

A woman in the Snyderville Basin reported her 2011 white Audi Q5 had been stolen. She told police that some of the doors may have been unlocked, but all of her keys were accounted for. Deputies attempted to locate the vehicle but did not find it.

Deputies responded to a business in Quarry Village around 2 p.m. after a vehicle was reported stolen. The victim told police that he left his 2003 silver Honda Pilot running outside of his place of employment while he quickly ran into a store, but when he returned, his vehicle was gone. Video surveillance was recovered, although the quality is poor, and deputies observed an unidentified female enter the car and drive away. Deputies attempted to locate the car but were unsuccessful.

Deputies arrived in the Snyderville Basin following a report that an unknown person accessed a vehicle and stole a wallet containing bank cards. The victim told police they were checking for fraudulent charges, and deputies plan to follow up with the case. They do not have a suspect.

A woman in Silver Creek reported that a check was stolen out of her mailbox sometime in December, and was since deposited into the bank account of an individual located in Summit County. Deputies instructed the woman to contact the jurisdiction where the fraud occurred, and she told them she had notified the post office. The case was forwarded to investigations.

Deputies arrived at a home in the Snyderville Basin following a theft report. The victim told police that a package containing several clothing items worth $250 was taken out of the mailbox at her residence. No one witnessed the incident and deputies do not have a suspect.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Deputies arrived at a home in the Snyderville Basin following a vehicle burglary that occurred in the early morning. An unknown suspect took $1,500 worth of ski equipment from an unlocked vehicle located in the driveway. Deputies were unable to find evidence including video surveillance or fingerprints that would help them identify the suspect.

A Snyderville Basin resident reported to police that multiple items were taken out of her unlocked car and that she believed a second vehicle was entered, but no belongings were removed. Neither car was damaged and deputies do not have a suspect. Deputies responded to two other vehicle burglaries in the same area after items were removed with no damage to the cars.

Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in the Snyderville Basin after a mountain bike and stereo system were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. The victim was unable to provide any identifying characteristics for the items that were taken. The home does have a doorbell camera, but the vehicle was out of view. There are no suspects at this time.

Deputies were called to a Snyderville Basin home after an unknown person entered an unlocked truck and removed the garage door opener. The suspect then used the device to open and enter the attached garage before stealing a mountain bike. The bike was listed as stolen and investigators will follow up on the case.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Deputies responded to Kilby Road on reports of a vehicle burglary. The passenger-side window of the victim’s 2004 BMW was broken and $600 cash, a passport, a credit card and a gold chain were taken. Deputies have not identified a suspect.

Monday, Jan. 10

A man entered the Summit County Sheriff’s Office to file a custodial interference report against his ex-wife. The man told deputies that his ex-wife refused visitation on Dec. 30 and provided documentation of a conversation where he attempted to exchange custody with her. He also provided deputies with court documents that proved his parental visitation rights. The case was forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office for screening.

Deputies were called to Cross Country Way after a man in a gray pickup truck broke the passenger window of a parked car. The suspect stole a handbag with a laptop as well as a wallet with multiple credit cards — which he attempted to use in Kimball Junction. Although deputies patrolled the area, they were unable to locate the suspect.

An unknown suspect destroyed the windows of several cars in a parking lot at a Kimball Junction shopping center. Deputies have not yet identified the individual but plan to review video surveillance of the parking lot.