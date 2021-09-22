Sheriff’s report: DUI suspect found in his car drinking alcohol

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies responded on Saturday to the lower Silver Creek neighborhood for a report of an impaired driver and found the man in his car drinking alcohol, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were asked to attempt to locate a vehicle that was being driven by an impaired driver in the Silver Creek area. They found the vehicle on Whileaway Road.

The 38-year-old Park City man who was driving was too intoxicated to complete field sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other charges, according to the report.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Sept. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 19, including an art theft using a fraudulent credit card and multiple Search and Rescue responses in the Uinta Mountains.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Deputies received a report that a home in the Snyder’s Mill neighborhood was egged around 1:30 a.m. Deputies indicated there was no damage to the home and they did not have a suspect.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Deputies responded to a Coalville home after receiving a 911 call in which the caller hung up. Deputies indicated two people at the home had minor physical injuries and had gotten into an altercation, although they were uncooperative and claimed they couldn’t remember what occurred. Deputies indicated the two people separated for the night.

A person reported they left their cellphone in the bathroom of a Jeremy Ranch convenience store but that it was gone when they returned to retrieve it. The owner tracked the phone to an address in Salt Lake City and deputies indicated they would forward the case to the Investigations Division to follow up with the Unified Police Department.

Deputies responded to a neighborhood near the Canyons Village base area for a report of a 79-year-old man who had gone missing. Deputies, Search and Rescue crews and a drone team responded to help find the man, who was missing for hours in rainy weather. They used an ankle monitoring device he was wearing to help find him. The man was returned to his home after being checked by medical personnel.

Deputies arrested a 60-year-old Ogden man on suspicion of felony discharging a weapon and intoxication after deputies responded to a cabin in the Manor Lands area for a report of domestic violence.

Friday, Sept. 17

Deputies and school resource officers assisted the Kamas City Police Department with the South Summit High School homecoming parade.

The Sheriff’s drone team was called out to assist the Utah Highway Patrol in finding a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80.

Search and Rescue crews were dispatched to the Black’s Fork area for an SOS call from a satellite device. A 38-year-old California man who was hunting in the area had a deep knife wound on his leg. Deputies indicated the man was flown to a hospital in the Salt Lake Valley and that Search and Rescue crews helped transport his gear off the mountain.

Deputies reported to the Bear Hollow neighborhood for a report of an intoxicated woman. Deputies indicated the 60-year-old Park City woman was heavily intoxicated and upset. Deputies, as well as a Mobile Crisis Outreach Team, spoke with the woman and de-escalated the situation. The woman was released to the care of an acquaintance, who drove her home.

Thursday, Sept. 16

An elderly man in the Canyons Resort Drive area wandered off and was quickly located.

Deputies worked a special assignment at Temple Har Shalom.

Deputies responded to the Christmas Meadows Campground for a report of a person who had not returned when they should have. The person was located in good health.

Deputies were called to Wanship for a report of a 35-year-old woman assaulting her mother. The victim had visible scratches on her neck. Deputies indicated the suspect left before they arrived but that the case would remain active and they would forward it to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Search and Rescue crews conducted training in the Uinta Mountains.

Deputies responded to a Kilby Road apartment for a report of a man who wouldn’t leave and arrested the 38-year-old Salt Lake City man on suspicion of trespassing, providing false identification information and having an outstanding warrant. The man’s ex-girlfriend said he was in her apartment, was unwelcome and that he wasn’t on the lease.

A Kimball Junction art gallery took credit card payment over the phone for several pieces of art. The victim was later told by his bank that the funds were unavailable and the credit card was fraudulent. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Search and Rescue crews responded to a report of a person in the Hoop Lake Area who hadn’t returned when expected. In the initial stages of the search, the person contacted their family and confirmed they did not require assistance.

A missing person in the Pass Lake area was located shortly after Search and Rescue crews were paged.

Deputies responded to a report of a fight between coworkers at a construction site. A 38-year-old Tooele man claimed a 47-year-old Salt Lake City man kneed him in the groin, which the Salt Lake City man denied. An uninvolved witness said no assault took place. The job foreman asked the Tooele man to leave the job site. Deputies indicated they would forward the case to the County Attorney’s office to screen for charges.

Monday, Sept. 13

Search and Rescue crews received a report of a person in the Red Castle area who hadn’t returned when expected. In the initial stages of the rescue response, the person called and verified he was safe and on his way home.

Deputies responded to Kamas for a report of a dispute between neighbors. Deputies indicated they spoke with the people who were involved and that the case would be forwarded to the County Attorney’s office to screen for charges.