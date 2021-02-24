Sheriff’s report: Fight between bartender and patron leads to assault citation for barfly

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Deputies cited a 24-year-old Park City man for assault after responding to a Pinebrook bar on Tuesday for a report of a patron fighting with the bartender, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, the bartender asked the man and his friends to leave after they had been there for several hours.

Deputies determined the man had assaulted the bartender, a 27-year-old Park City man.

They informed the suspect he could not return to the bar.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 21, including a fight between two women who were more than 50 years old and multiple thefts from vehicles.

Sunday, Feb. 21

A platoon of deputies completed active shooter training at the Sheriff’s Office.

A woman reported a fraudulent charge had been made on her credit card at a Kimball Junction grocery store. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

A man reported the rear license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at the Canyons Village base area. Deputies indicated they listed the plate on a national database of stolen goods and that they did not have a suspect.

A 40-year-old Santa Monica, California, man was notified he could not return to an area hotel after deputies received a report of an unwanted person. Deputies located the man at a Canyons Village convenience store, where he told them he was planning to leave the Park City area.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Summit County Search and Rescue conducted training in the Soapstone area.

Deputies received a report of harassment from a person not directly involved in the incident. Deputies contacted a 36-year-old Coalville man and told him not to contact the alleged victim, a 35-year-old Coalville man who did not want to pursue criminal charges.

Friday, Feb. 19

A deputy warned a man who was sleeping in the Kimball Junction transit center that he could not loiter there. When they returned two hours later, they arrested the 53-year-old Kamas man, indicating he was intoxicated and carrying an open container of alcohol and that he had outstanding warrants.

A man reported someone had entered his unlocked truck, which was parked in his driveway, and stolen brand new ski boots and gogles. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Thursday, Feb. 18

A large van was stolen from the Jeremy Ranch clubhouse parking lot some time in the preceding day. Deputies indicated they listed the van on a national database of stolen goods, but that they did not have a suspect.

A Pinebrook woman was contacted by a person posing as a law enforcement officer, who told her there was a warrant out for her arrest. The woman told the imposter her social security number and banking information, but did not pay the person directly. Deputies referred the victim to state identity theft resources. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

A woman reported that sometime in the preceding five days someone entered her unlocked vehicle parked on Cutter Lane and removed a duffel bag containing sports equipment. Deputies indicate they did not have a suspect.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Deputies responded to a Kimball Junction residence for a report of an assault. They interviewed the two Park City women who were involved, one 63 years old and one 53 years old, and found their stories contradicted each other. Deputies indicated there was no physical evidence that an assault had occurred, and that the Summit County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

A man reported that someone had stolen nine packages from his mailbox in the Old Ranch Road neighborhood. The theft occurred within a one-hour timeframe and the thief made off with $400 worth of baseball cards. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

A man reported that someone had broken into his house in Oakley sometime over the preceding week. Deputies indicated the man did not have full-time neighbors and that snowfall had covered any tracks from the scene.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Deputies assisted with numerous weather-related incidents.

A man and woman entered an Outlets Park City store, put multiple items into a large bag, and then left. They fled in a blue hatchback after setting off the alarm when they exited the store.

Monday, Feb. 15

A person reported that two trailers were stolen from a property in Coalville. Deputies indicated it was unclear when the trailers were taken and that they listed them on a national database of stolen goods.

Deputies responded to a reported theft at a job site on S.R. 32. A thief cut the lock on a work trailer and stole $1,630 worth of tools. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.