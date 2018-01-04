Sheriff’s Report: five cases of retail theft reported

Scammers claiming to be a company that fixes computers accessed a South Summit man's online bank accounts and purchased about $30,000 worth of gift cards, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The victim reported the incident on Dec. 26 after the company fraudulently accessed his accounts. He told deputies the company had fixed his computer, but the company told him it was going bankrupt and owed him a refund, so he allowed the company to remotely access his computer to send him the money.

The company then told the victim it had overpaid the refund and instructed him to purchase gift cards to payback the money, the report states. However, he was told the gift cards did not work, so he allowed the company to remotely access his computer a second time, and the suspects transferred more money from his online bank accounts. An investigation was underway.

According to the Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 30, including five separate incidents of retail theft.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Employees at a business in the Kimball Junction area reported two separate incidents where someone took items without paying. On Dec. 27, a woman stole several items, including laundry soap and pet supplies, and a man stole four cases of beer on Dec. 29. An investigation was underway.

Recommended Stories For You

A man walked into a store in the Kimball Junction area and filled a bag with several items of clothing without paying for them. An investigation was underway.

An employee at a business in the Kimball Junction area watched a woman pay for some items at a self-checkout and take others without paying for them. She was arrested under suspicion of retail theft and for an outstanding warrant.

Law enforcement in Evanston contacted deputies with the Summit County Sheriff's Office to report a woman was being treated at an Evanston Hospital for an assault that occurred in the county. Evanston authorities arrested a suspect in connection with the assault.

Someone broke into a North Summit storage shed. However, no items were missing.

Friday, Dec. 29

The owner of a construction company working in the Basin contacted dispatch when he discovered several tools, copper tubing, brass fittings and a GMC pickup truck were stolen from the site. The truck was later found in a nearby business park. An investigation was underway.

Deputies and medical personnel responded to a home in the Basin after an 83-year-old man suffered cardiac arrest. He was later pronounced dead.

Thursday, Dec. 28

No significant incidents were reported.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

No significant incidents were reported.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Employees at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after a man attempted to take an undisclosed amount of merchandise from the store without paying for it. He was arrested on suspicion of retail theft. When he was being searched prior to being booked into jail, deputies found amphetamines. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession or use of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies responded to a South Summit property after dispatch received a trespassing report. The suspect was located in South Summit and was arrested for two outstanding warrants. After his vehicle was searched, he was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.