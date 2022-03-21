Sheriff’s report: Florida man arrested for abusing 911

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County dispatch received 16 calls in a short period from the same individual in Canyons Village on Tuesday, March 15.

The caller, a 22-year-old Florida man, made nine calls to 911 and seven others to the non-emergency number but never reported an emergency. During the calls, the man was uncooperative with dispatchers and refused to provide his name or information about where he was staying, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began circulating the area on foot and located the man, who was heavily intoxicated, on a patio. A call from dispatch while deputies were near the man confirmed he was the source of the calls.

The man was arrested for abusing the emergency services line and was booked into the Summit County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of other calls between Monday, March 14, and Sunday, March 20, including several vehicle burglaries and thefts as well as calls for drugs and a DUI.

Sunday, March 20

Deputies followed-up on a previous break-in and theft that occurred at the Silver Creek mail building last weekend while investigating a possibly related fraud incident. Employees contacted deputies to confirm that a break-in and theft occurred and provided video surveillance and photos of the suspects. The video shows the suspects, who appear to be an adult man and woman, working together to enter the secured building through a package door and then shows them leaving with numerous parcels. The suspects drove to and from the building in a mid-1990s Chevrolet 1500 pickup with Idaho license plates. The case remains active.

Saturday, March 19

A vehicle burglary occurred in a Kimball Junction business parking lot. The complainant reported that her front passenger side window had been broken while she was inside the store. Her purse and a few other bags containing personal belongings were stolen.

A 24-year-old Park City man with two active warrants was found parked outside of a Jeremy Ranch business in the early morning hours. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 for a traffic violation. A strong odor of marijuana came from inside the vehicle and multiple forms of marijuana, including THC products, were discovered during a subsequent search. The passenger took responsibility for the drugs and was cited.

Deputies responded to a death in Francis. The 64-year-old man was found deceased in his bed and deputies notified the medical examiner and detectives. The death was determined to be unattended, though it does not appear to be suspicious, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Friday, March 18

Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in Jeremy Ranch. An unknown suspect entered the unlocked vehicle and removed items from it. There is no video surveillance footage or witnesses.

An unknown suspect removed items from an unlocked vehicle in Summit Park. Deputies do not have video surveillance of the incident and there were no witnesses.

Deputies responded to Summit Park after a complainant reported his wallet was stolen from his unlocked vehicle. The wallet contained bank cards, a driver’s license and a social security card. A fraud charge also occurred in Salt Lake City. Deputies forwarded the case to investigations for follow-up.

Deputies recovered items that were reported stolen from several vehicle burglaries in Jeremy Ranch and Summit Park. The belongings from several cases were located inside a stolen vehicle with the suspect now in custody. Deputies forwarded the case to investigations for follow-up.

A gas station in Silver Creek reported that a trailer was parked on their property that they wanted to be checked. Deputies arrived and learned the license plate on the trailer and the vehicle used to tow it, as well as the trailer itself, were stolen. The trailer and stolen plate were recovered but the vehicle, a 2008-2015 white Chevy, with the stolen plate is still missing.

Deputies responded to a vehicle theft in Silver Summit. The complainant stated that an unknown individual stole her brother-in-law’s truck after rummaging through two other vehicles in the driveway. The vehicle keys and two construction lasers were missing and the truck was listed as stolen.

A homeowner in Silver Summit reported that all four of his vehicles had been entered but nothing of value was taken. The complainant has doorbell camera footage of the incident but it is hard to see.

Deputies were dispatched to an auto theft in Silver Creek. The complainant reported that his black dump trailer was stolen sometime in the last couple of weeks.

A 35-year-old Wyoming woman attempted to leave a Kimball Junction business without paying before she was stopped by loss prevention. Video surveillance of the incident confirms she tried to leave with a full shopping cart. She was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Deputies located a possible vehicle involved in the shoplifting incident at a Kimball Junction business. A canine alerted deputies that it detected narcotics and they launched a search of the vehicle that revealed user amounts of methamphetamines and a glass meth pipe. The 35-year-old Wyoming man inside the vehicle at the time of the investigation was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

An unknown suspect entered an open garage at a home in Jeremy Ranch and opened two vehicles. Several items were taken and there is no video surveillance of the incident.

Thursday, March 17

Three individuals broke into a secure area of mailboxes after climbing through a package drop in Silver Creek earlier in the week. The secure door was opened from the inside. A suspect and an accomplice took around 20 packages and multiple boxes of mail. Deputies plan to follow up.

Deputies responded to a missing person report in the Snyderville Basin. The complainant reported that nobody had had contact with her 37-year-old brother for six to eight weeks. The missing Park City man was last seen by family on Jan. 9. Deputies attempted to make contact with the individual at his previous residences but he was not there. They also attempted to contact him via telephone but his cell phone was disconnected. Deputies do not believe the man is a danger to himself. However, since no one had heard from him for three months he was listed as missing. The case was forwarded to investigations pending any notification of his whereabouts.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 for a lane violation. During the traffic stop, the smell of marijuana came from the vehicle. A vehicle search revealed user amounts of marijuana and THC products but neither the driver nor passenger had a medical marijuana card. They were issued a criminal citation and released.

Wednesday, March 16

Deputies met with Woodward Park City to discuss large events that are planned for the next three weekends. Increased deputy presence and education on street parking in the area were requested.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Interstate 80. They made contact with the driver and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed user amounts of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The driver, a 31-year-old Salt Lake City man, was arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail.

Deputies made contact with a business in Kimball Junction where a man reported his stolen card had been used. The suspect was identified as a 23-year-old Heber City man based on information from the business. The man was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in Canyons Village. The complainant stated that sometime in the afternoon, the back window of his vehicle was broken but nothing was stolen. A neighbor’s doorbell camera may have video of the incident that deputies planned to review.

A U-Haul truck was stopped for speeding on Interstate 80. During the traffic stop, the driver, a 34-year-old West Valley man, stated he was on his way to a residence in Summit County to help his uncle move but did not know the address. The passenger, a 44-year-old Springville man, stated he and the driver were meeting a friend who was driving to Park City to get a ride to Salt Lake but did not know where. Deputies did a record check on the driver and found that he had two active felony warrants. The passenger also had several misdemeanor warrants and two syringes that tested positive for heroin and fentanyl. A search of the vehicle revealed a slingshot in the center console and two sets of gloves. Both men were arrested.

Tuesday, March 15

A complainant reported that he had been scammed after posting his vehicle for sale online. The man received a text asking to see the car history report from someone he believed was an interested customer. The next day the complainant received a similar text using a different company. The man paid both companies for the report, a total of $57, before realizing he’d been scammed. Deputies documented the incident but do not have a suspect.

Deputies responded to a report of fraud in Kimball Junction. A man reported that his wallet was stolen and his car was charged $583 at a business in Salt Lake. The case was forwarded to investigations for follow-up.

Monday, March 14

Deputies were dispatched to a business in Kimball Junction for a theft. Deputies located video surveillance of the suspect, who they identified, and store employees were able to find the suspect’s phone number and the license plate of the vehicle he left in. The case was forwarded for investigation for suspect contact and remains open for follow-up.

A vehicle was stopped in Canyons Village for failure to operate in a single lane. Deputies made contact with the driver, a 30-year-old Deer Mountain man, who displayed signs of impairment. The man performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test and was arrested under suspicion of DUI. Deputies obtained a blood draw warrant after the man refused a chemical test at the Summit County Jail.

Deputies responded to a residence in Silver Creek for fraud. The complainant reported that an unknown person made fraudulent charges at a ski resort with his credit card, which he was in possession of. After the charges were made, the complainant received five reloadable ski passes in the mail from the ski resort. One pass had the complainant’s name while the remaining ones had names he did not recognize. The complainant believes the passes were purchased using his credit card. The case remains open for follow-up.