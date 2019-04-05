Sheriff’s report: Four people involved in thefts at the Tanger Outlets

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, March 18, and Sunday, March 31, including a report that four people were involved in thefts at the Tanger Outlets.

Sunday, March 31

Deputies performed 21 traffic stops and responded to one report of suspicious activity. No other significant incidents were reported.

Saturday, March 30

Dispatch received a report about a woman hitting a man in a car parked in front of a business in Kimball Junction. Deputies arrested the woman under suspicion of assault.

Friday, March 29

An employee at a restaurant in Kimball Junction contacted dispatch after a group of people who left the restaurant appeared to be intoxicated. Deputies stopped the vehicle on S.R. 248 for a lane violation. The driver was arrested under suspicion of DUI. Deputies issued one of the passengers a citation for open container. The other passenger was arrested under suspicion of possessing a firearm while intoxicated, being a restricted person in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon with the consent of the owner.

A Snyderville Basin man reported that his roommate was attacking him. Deputies arrested her under suspicion of domestic violence, intoxication and disorderly conduct.

A Basin man contacted dispatch about a custody dispute when his child was not returned to him. The mother had told deputies she was not going to return the child because of a physical abuse allegation. The case will be sent to the county attorney's office to be screened for potential custodial interference charges.

Thursday, March 28

Dispatch received a report about a family fight in the Basin involving a juvenile and his mother's boyfriend. They agreed to go into separate rooms and no citations were issued.

A computer bag containing a laptop, iPad and clothing were stolen from an unlocked vehicle while it was parked in Kamas.

Wednesday, March 27

A man reported that someone broke into his trailer while it was parked in a storage lot in the Basin and stole two kayaks. Two other trailers in the lot were damaged.

Dispatch received a report that four people were involved in thefts at stores located in the Tanger Outlets. Two of the suspects were cited and released. One of the suspects was arrested for outstanding warrants and under suspicion of drug possession. The suspects' vehicle was towed and deputies located about $4,000 worth of items believed to be stolen from Tanger Outlets, including clothes and tools.

Tuesday, March 26

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman where the woman was dropped off on Interstate 80. She was taken to a hospital for her injuries. Deputies located the man involved in the incident and stopped his vehicle. He was arrested under suspicion of simple assault and interruption of a communication device.

A man staying at a hotel in the Basin reported that while he was in the shower someone entered his hotel room and stole his wallet. Security at the hotel tracked the card that was used to enter the room and determined a hotel employee was responsible for the theft. The housekeeping manager later admitted he took the wallet. He was arrested under suspicion of burglary, theft and four counts of unlawful possession of a financial transaction card.

Monday, March 25

The windshield of a mini-excavator was damaged while it was left on the shoulder of the road in Coalville. An investigation was underway.

Deputies performed 16 traffic stops and responded to four reports of suspicious activity. No other significant incidents were reported.