Sheriff’s Report: Four vehicles burglarized on separate occasions

According to the Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, March 12, and Sunday, March 18, including four vehicle burglaries.

Sunday, March 18

After dispatch received a report about a potential drunk driver, deputies located the vehicle and arrested the driver under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, ignition interlock violation, open container and driving with a revoked license.

A 65-year-old man from Florida who was found unresponsive was later pronounced dead. His death was not considered suspicious considering his recent cancer treatment.

Saturday, March 17

A vehicle with revoked registration and no insurance was stopped on a North Summit road. The driver was issued a citation after deputies found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. He was later released.

Friday, March 16

A vehicle without a license plate was stopped in the Kimball Junction area. The driver was taken into custody for outstanding warrants, and the passenger was arrested under suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A woman discovered that several charges were made under her account after her wallet was taken.

A plow truck for a hotel in the Kimball Junction area was vandalized. An investigation was underway.

Employees at a South Summit business contacted dispatch after a woman was seen taking food without paying for it. She was identified through video surveillance and her loyalty reward card. Deputies were unable to locate the woman at her home or place of employment.

Thursday, March 15

A South Summit woman contacted dispatch after she noticed that several thousand dollars and an unknown amount of jewelry was missing from her home.

A wallet containing a woman's driver's license, debit card and checkbook was taken from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked on a road in the Basin. Her debit card was used at two business in the Kimball Junction area before her account could be placed on hold. An investigation was underway.

An employee at a North Summit business contacted dispatch after a woman attempted to use two invalid checks to pay for items. The woman admitted she knew there was a problem with her account, but thought she had enough funds to cover the items. She was arrested for outstanding warrants and under suspicion of issuing a bad check.

A garage door opener was taken from a vehicle while it was parked in the Basin. A few small items were also taken from another unlocked vehicle in the same area.

Wednesday, March 14

When deputies stopped a vehicle in a Kimball Junction area parking lot they discovered the driver had five outstanding warrants. He was taken into custody and his passenger was arrested under suspicion of three counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Tuesday, March 13

Summit County Search and Rescue helped Wasatch County in its search for a missing snowmobiler in the Mill Hollow and West Fork area.

An unknown amount of tools worth about $1,200 were taken from a construction site in the Basin.

Monday, March 12

Deputies were dispatched to the East Fork yurt in the Uinta Mountains to perform a welfare check on a 35-year-old man from Salt Lake City. The man's friend's contacted dispatch after they left the yurt to report that he was intoxicated. When deputies found him at the yurt alone, he was arrested under suspicion of intoxication.

A vehicle with expired registration was stopped on a road in the Kimball Junction area. Deputies deployed a K-9 unit to search the vehicle after the driver was unable to provide paperwork for the vehicle or a driver's license. Drug paraphernalia, a fraudulent check and debit cards belonging to someone else were among the items that were found. When deputies arrested the driver, an unloaded gun with 36 bullets and a drug presumed to be methamphetamine was found in his waistband. He was arrested under suspicion of expired registration, no driver's license, possession of a controlled substance, concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, forgery, two charges of unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a card, and resisting or interfering with an arresting officer.