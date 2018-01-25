Sheriff’s Report: Four vehicles burglarized

A South Summit woman was scammed out of nearly $6,000 when she was contacted from someone claiming to represent the Internal Revenue Service, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was contacted on Saturday by someone claiming to be an employee with the IRS. The caller told the victim she owed them money and would need to purchase gift cards in the amount of $5,800 to settle the debt, the report states.

The woman bought the gift cards from a business near her home and provided the numbers to the caller, who she identified as a man, according to the report. No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Sunday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 21, including four vehicle burglaries.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Summit County's Search and Rescue unit responded to a report that a group of cross-country skiers were stuck in the North Slope area near Boundary Creek and were unable to make it back to where they were staying. One of the skiers was also injured. Search and Rescue was deployed and located the group.

Saturday, Jan. 20

No significant incidents were reported.

Friday, Jan. 19

Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and smelled marijuana in the vehicle. The report states the driver admitted he was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested under suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A vehicle was burglarized in a Basin neighborhood, with a wallet and several pairs of sunglasses among the items taken. The victim said no fraudulent activity had been made using his credit cards. No evidence was left at the scene.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling on Interstate 80 and discovered the driver and passenger had several outstanding warrants. Both were arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

A 9mm pistol was among the items stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in front of a home in the Basin. Two wireless microphones were also taken. The report states two other vehicles were burglarized in the Basin, along with one in Park City, at around the same time.

A vehicle was burglarized in the parking lot of a gym in the Kimball Junction area. A purse was listed among the missing items.

A man contacted dispatch claiming he had found the vehicle that had hit his in April. He sent photos of his vehicle to the Sheriff's Office and according to the report, it appears the vehicle matches the damage on the victim's vehicle. An investigation was underway.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

A coat, containing employee credentials, was stolen from a business center in the Basin. An investigation was underway.

A vehicle was burglarized in a parking lot in the Kimball Junction area. The woman claimed she had left her vehicle unoccupied for about 30 minutes when she returned and found the passenger-side window broken. A large tote bag, containing several items of clothing, an activity tracker and two pieces of jewelry, was taken from the vehicle. An investigation was underway.

Deputies responded to a fight at a South Summit home after dispatch received a report that a man was intoxicated and causing problems at the residence. When deputies arrived, they discovered a fight had never occurred and the homeowner just wanted the man to leave. He left willingly and was told never to return to the property.

A woman in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after finding an empty alcohol bottle and drug paraphernalia in her son's room. The minor was issued a juvenile referral for drug paraphernalia.

Monday, Jan. 15

The manager of a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after the store had been burglarized for the second time this month. When she arrived, she found the entire safe, plus a money bag, missing. Money was also taken during the previous incident. Management suspects several employees could be involved.

Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 80 for a lane violation. When deputies approached the vehicle, they detected what smelled like marijuana and searched the vehicle. Multiple items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana were found. The driver and both passengers were issued a misdemeanor citation and released.

Sunday, Jan. 14

A woman contacted dispatch after discovering her driver-side window had been broken while her car was parked in the lot of a church in the Basin. She initially thought her phone and garage-door remote were missing, but later located both items and determined nothing was taken. Her vehicle was the only one with damage in the parking lot.