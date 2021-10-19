Sheriff’s report: Gas pump hit-and-run results in ticket for driver

The Summit County Sheriff's report



A gas pump hit-and-run on Thursday in Silver Creek turned into a ticket for the suspected driver, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

A man went to a Silver Creek gas station and found the pumps full. He parked to wait behind another vehicle, which backed into his car when he left. The suspected driver, a 34-year-old West Jordan man, drove away, and the victim followed him for about 10 minutes, according to the report.

The driver stopped on Rasmussen Road near S.R. 224 and a passenger jumped out and ran away. Deputies indicated the passenger was later found.

Deputies indicated they completed a crash report and cited the offending driver on suspicion of driving with a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Oct. 11, and Sunday, Oct. 17, including several missing hunters who were later found and an intoxicated man who requested help after his truck and trailer became unhitched.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Deputies responded to an Outlets Park City store for a reported theft. A store employee confronted the suspect, who then dropped the merchandise and fled in a vehicle. Deputies indicated they did not locate the vehicle, that the store retained the merchandise and that they would follow up.

Deputies responded to Samak for a reported suspicious vehicle, which turned out to have been listed as stolen in another state. The person who parked the motorcycle on the Samak property gave an apparently fake name. Deputies indicated they ran a records check and the name did not correspond with any people. Deputies towed the motorcycle and impounded it, and indicated they did not have a suspect.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Deputies assisted Utah Highway Patrol troopers with several accidents that caused injuries on state roads.

An employee of a business near Old U.S. 40 reported he saw a young man steal a work vehicle from the business in the early morning hours. Deputies searched the area for the vehicle but could not find it. Deputies indicated they listed the vehicle on a national database of stolen goods and notified the business owner. They indicated they did not have any leads.

A Jeremy Ranch homeowner reported someone egged his vehicle sometime overnight. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Deputies arrested a 40-year-old Park City woman for having an outstanding warrant.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Summit County Search and Rescue crews were notified of a hunter who was overdue at Whitney Reservoir. The man left Kamas around 11 a.m. driving a pickup truck towing a trailer and had not arrived by 4 p.m. Family members contacted authorities when he did not arrive and they and deputies searched the area. The hunter was eventually found in good health.

Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Coalville man on suspicion of intoxication and several obstruction- and traffic-related charges after responding to Echo for a report of a man requesting help with his truck. Deputies indicated the man requested help because his truck and trailer became unhitched. He refused to give deputies identifying documents. Deputies determined he was intoxicated and arrested him. They searched his vehicle and found multiple open containers of alcohol.

A man reported several items were stolen out of his unlocked pickup truck in Silver Creek, including a handgun, backpack and binoculars. Deputies indicated they would follow up and review possible surveillance footage.

A homeowner in the Cutter Lane neighborhood said one of his bicycles was stolen from his garage, which was unsecured. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Summit County Search and Rescue crews were contacted about two hunters in the Murdock Basin area who did not return when expected. The hunters were located in good condition.

Monday, Oct. 11

Deputies responded to the Glenwild neighborhood after a man reported his wife was intoxicated and causing problems with their children. While he was on the phone with 911, the 58-year-old Park City woman attempted multiple times to end the call by taking the phone away. The woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and other charges and booked into the Summit County Jail.