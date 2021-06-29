Sheriff’s report: Gun thrown into bushes during fight between brothers

The Summit County Sheriff's report



A 48-year-old West Valley City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after driving to Marion and confronting his brother while armed with a handgun, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Marion for a report of a fight between the two men, the other being a 45-year-old Oakley man, according to the report.

After investigating, deputies determined the West Valley City man had driven to Marion to confront and fight with his brother over an argument the Oakley man had with their mother. During the fight, which children witnessed, a handgun was removed from the West Valley City man’s waistband and thrown into the bushes.

He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in the presence of children.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, June 21, and Sunday, June 27, including a mudslide on Chalk Creek Road and a 39-year-old man who kicked two deputies.

Sunday, June 27

A Park City man reported that he had been defrauded out of $1,200 by a technology company. The man said a firm claiming to be an antivirus company worked on his computer remotely and somehow gathered his debit card information. The firm charged him $1,200 and then said it would need access to his bank accounts to refund the money. It also asked him to send Walmart gift cards. Deputies indicated the case would be sent to the Investigations Division.

Saturday, June 26

A 39-year-old Washington man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting peace officers after kicking two deputies in Coalville. Deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident involving the Washington man and his father-in-law. The family members denied violence had occurred. The son-in-law was transported to a hospital for a mental-health evaluation and was booked into jail upon his release. The deputies were not significantly injured.

Deputies filed a report for a Promontory man whose airline account had been used for $2,065 in fraudulent charges. Deputies indicated the report could help the man receive reimbursement.

Friday, June 25

A 68-year-old Coalville man died at his home. Deputies indicated medical personnel stopped life-saving measures after receiving a written do-not-resuscitate order from the family.

Thursday, June 24

A mudslide was reported on Chalk Creek Road near the Upton Church. Summit County Public Works crews responded and cleaned up the slide.

Summit County Search and Rescue crews were called out for a report that a 17-year-old had gone missing from their group near Wall Lake. The teen was located by the group shortly after in good health.

Deputies responded to Brown’s Canyon for a report of a man driving recklessly, then received a report that the man had crashed into a house. Deputies found the truck abandoned with extensive damage to both the truck and the house. Deputies located the suspect, a 54-year-old Summit County man, at a nearby home. He was cleared by medical personnel and deputies cited him for failing to remain at the scene of a traffic accident.

Deputies arrested a Park City man on suspicion of DUI after receiving a report of a vehicle driving the wrong way on U.S. 40. Deputies pulled the vehicle over while it was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the highway and indicated the driver appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

A Wanship man reported he had been defrauded out of $2,000. A man claiming to be the victim’s boss requested the victim purchase gift cards and send the numbers via text message, which the victim did. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Wednesday, June 23

Deputies responded to Kimball Junction for a report of a man and woman who had been living out of their car in parking structures. The couple had been reportedly littering, and had been staying there for weeks. Deputies informed the couple they must leave and could not return.

Tuesday, June 22

Deputies assisted with a death that occurred at Rockport State Park.

Deputies received a report that stolen credit cards had been used at a Kimball Junction grocery store. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Monday, June 21

Deputies responded to the Pinebrook neighborhood for a report of a stolen trailer. Deputies later found the trailer on Old U.S. 40 and attempted to contact the owner.

A 67-year-old Kamas woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence criminal mischief after deputies responded to a Kamas home. Deputies determined the woman kicked and damaged an interior door after an argument.