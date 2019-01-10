Sheriff’s report: Heber City man shows up to court on Sunday intoxicated

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 6, and arrested two people under suspicion of DUI.

Sunday, Jan. 6

A Heber City man arrived at the Summit County Justice Court building because he thought he had to appear for court. Deputies noticed that he was not dressed for the weather and detected a strong smell of alcohol. He was given an opportunity to call for a taxi, but when one did not arrive he was arrested under suspicion of public intoxication. A breath test revealed his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.186 percent.

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a home in Oakley. The woman alleged that her husband was verbally abusive to her before he left their home and had punched a door in the home two months earlier. He was later located and disputed his wife's claims. The case was sent to the county attorney's office for screening.

Saturday, Jan. 5

When deputies stopped a vehicle on S.R. 224 for a non-working headlight, they observed an open bottle of alcohol in the backseat. The driver admitted to drinking earlier in the evening and was arrested under suspicion of DUI. A breath test at the Summit County Jail revealed his blood-alcohol concentration to be 0.111 percent.

When deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Kamas, they observed an open container of alcohol in the back seat of the vehicle. The driver was arrested under suspicion of DUI, possession of an open container and no proof of insurance.

A woman contacted dispatch because her ex-husband was at her home in the Basin and she was afraid he was going to hit her. He agreed to leave and no citations were issued.

Recommended Stories For You

Deputies performed 34 traffic stops.

Friday, Jan. 4

A deputy observed a vehicle with expired tags while on patrol on S.R. 224 and performed a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Someone contacted dispatch to report that fraudulent checks were being cashed using their banking account and routing number. An investigation was underway.

Thursday, Jan. 3

Deputies performed 15 traffic stops and responded to three traffic accidents and a report of fireworks.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Employees at a store in the Tanger Outlets contacted dispatch after noticing that a coworker was taking merchandise from the store out to the garbage and returning after closing to retrieve the items. The total amount of merchandise was more than $1,100. An investigation was underway.

An employee at a business in Kimball Junction contacted dispatch after $450 in counterfeit money was used to purchase several items. An investigation was underway.

A person mistakenly left an envelope containing $300 at an ATM in Kimball Junction. A photo from the ATM showed someone taking the envelope from the machine. An investigation was underway.

Deputies responded to a keep-the-peace request from a man while his girlfriend collected her things from a residence in the Basin. The case was sent to the county attorney's office to screen for charges.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Deputies performed 23 traffic stops and responded to two traffic accidents.

Monday, Dec. 31

A North Summit woman contacted dispatch to report a domestic violence incident that had occurred the night before involving her husband. The woman, who reported being four months pregnant, requested medical assistance for injuries she sustained during the altercation. She was transported to a hospital in Ogden. Officers with the Riverdale City Police Department located her husband, and he was arrested under suspicion of assault against a pregnant woman, domestic violence in the presence of a child and driving on a suspended license. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.