Sheriff’s Report: Henefer man victim of alleged $90,000 fraud

A Henefer man might be out $90,000 after he claims someone hacked into his bank account to reroute the large deposit. According to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the man said someone first accessed his email account, used that to obtain his financial information and then changed the routing numbers on his bank account. When he expected to receive the deposit, the money went into the suspect’s account instead. Deputies indicated they would refer the case to the Investigations Division to follow up.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, June 17 to Sunday, June 23, including a rash of storage break-ins in Wanship.

Sunday, June 23

A man with three warrants out for his arrest was pulled over while driving on westbound Interstate 80. Deputies arrested him for driving with a suspended license and without insurance in addition to his warrants.

A TJ Maxx employee was threatened after accusing a man of shoplifting from the store, but after the man left, the employee probably thought he or she was done with the situation. When the employee showed up for work the next morning, though, the man and two others were in a vehicle in front of the store, so the employee called the authorities. Deputies arrested the three people — a man and a woman from Heber City and a man from Salt Lake City — after seeing a meth pipe lying in plain sight in the vehicle and discovering there were several outstanding warrants for one of the three. After searching the vehicle, deputies found more methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. All were charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Friday, June 21

Deputies investigated the burglary of a storage facility in Wanship after a man reported that he found his storage unit unlocked. When he looked inside, he found it was missing two computer monitors and some mail. Deputies noticed several neighboring units that were missing locks and attempted to contact their owners, one of whom reported missing a Dewalt drill. There was no evidence or video surveillance in the area.

A man returned from a trip to find his TV and PlayStation had been taken from his condo. He filed a report and told deputies he has several roommates, but he doesn’t think they took his electronics. He also said he normally leaves the condo unlocked. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Thursday, June 20

A 35-year-old Coalville man was arrested for domestic violence assault in the presence of six children and intoxication. When deputies arrived, a woman told them her husband had pushed her down while they were arguing. There were six children in the house at the time. The Sheriff’s Office said it would forward the case to the Division of Child and Family Services and a victims advocate program.

A 34-year-old Samak woman was arrested for intoxication after deputies found her unconscious in a vehicle. The authorities were called to the outlets on North Landmark Drive for a report of a woman who was going in and out of consciousness in her vehicle. Deputies saw open containers in plain sight, and after searching the vehicle, found numerous empty and partially empty alcoholic beverages. She refused field sobriety tests.

A credit card stolen from a Snyderville Basin home was used to purchase $1,000 worth of items in the Salt Lake Valley. The card was lost when a woman’s purse was stolen from an unlocked car that was parked in an open garage. Deputies did not initially find evidence or surveillance footage, and indicated they would refer the case to the Investigations Division.

Wednesday, June 19

A 56-year-old Park City man was arrested for DUI in the Arby’s parking lot. Deputies sought out the man after his vehicle was reported to have been crossing over lane lines, moving at a high rate of speed and traveling erratically on S.R. 224. The man performed poorly on sobriety tests that were administered after deputies smelled a strong odor of alcohol and saw a beer can on the passenger-side floor of the truck.

Tuesday, June 18

A 19-year-old was kicked out of his parents’ Kamas home after disagreeing with them about his responsibilities, and deputies investigated the potential of domestic violence after the altercation turned physical. The son and his father both bore physical marks after the altercation, and deputies said they would refer the case to the Summit County Attorney’s Office for a potential charge of domestic violence assault against the son. The 19-year-old told the authorities he was going to live with his girlfriend.

A red truck hit a Range Rover in the Smith’s parking lot and then drove off, leaving some of its red paint on the other vehicle. Deputies planned to follow up using that evidence and video footage from the scene.

Monday, June 17

Deputies reported they would investigate a series of storage shed break-ins in Wanship. Sometime between the evening of June 15 and the morning of June 17, an unknown suspect cut the padlocks of numerous storage sheds and made off with camping equipment, skis and a heater. The Sheriff’s Office suspects the person was limited to what they could carry because of expensive items left behind.

A white male ran out of a store on Landmark Drive with his hands full of merchandise and into a waiting car. Deputies tracked the vehicle’s license plate to a West Jordan address, but when that police department went to the house, no one was home. Deputies indicated they would forward the case to the Investigations Division.

A person ordered more than $3,700 worth of goods from Home Depot using a stolen credit card. A man picked up the first half of the order a few days ago, but the second order is awaiting pickup at the same store. The suspect is using the name and address of a real person living in Herriman. The investigation was ongoing.