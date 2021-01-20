Sheriff’s report: High-risk traffic stop made on rental car, driver released after company may have mixed up vehicles





A tourist might have had quite a fright on Tuesday when a handful of law enforcement personnel performed what they called a “high-risk” traffic stop near the Park City Library after the rental car he was driving had been reported stolen, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies initiated the traffic stop after checking the license plates of a vehicle driving on Park Avenue in Park City. The Salt Lake City Police Department had reported the vehicle stolen that day, according to the report.

Deputies indicated the driver was released because there was reason to believe the rental company had mixed up vehicles during the rental process.

The rental company sent a tow truck to recover the vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Jan. 11, and Sunday, Jan. 17, including skis stolen while a man ducked inside a Canyons Village restaurant to use the bathroom and a stolen family heirloom in Jeremy Ranch.

Sunday, Jan. 17

A man lost his wallet at the Fresh Market in Pinebrook. Someone turned the wallet in, but the man reported $300 had been taken. Deputies indicated they reviewed surveillance footage but did not have a suspect.

A man reported his friend shot himself in Coalville. Deputies indicated the man was transported to the hospital via helicopter and that detectives investigated the scene and interviewed a witness. Deputies indicated the case remained active and that it would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Saturday, Jan. 16

A man reported his skis were stolen from a Canyons Village restaurant when he went inside to use the bathroom. Deputies indicated they had no suspect or leads.

Friday, Jan. 15

A 56-year-old Coalville man died. Deputies indicated they responded to a residence for a requested welfare check and found the man deceased in a vehicle in the driveway. Deputies indicated an investigation determined nothing suspicious had occurred.

Deputies investigated a reported violation of a stalking injunction at Canyons Resort. Deputies indicated the Summit County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

Thursday, Jan. 14

A 29-year-old Wanship woman died despite first responders attempting life-saving measures for an extended period of time. Deputies indicated the cause of death was unknown but that the death did not appear suspicious and that it would be further investigated.

A woman reported a family heirloom had been stolen from the garage of her Jeremy Ranch home. She believed a contractor’s employee that was fired in November was responsible for the theft. Deputies unsuccessfully attempted to contact the suspect and indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A 20-year-old Heber woman was cited for theft after admitting to stealing from her employer, a Snyderville Basin home improvement store. Deputies indicated the woman would not be allowed to return to the store.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Deputies served a stalking injunction to a man and informed the petitioner who sought it.

A woman reported someone had punctured one of her car’s tires on Kilby Road. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect or leads.

A 29-year-old Salt Lake City woman was cited for retail theft after deputies responded to a reported theft at Outlets Park City and found the woman in her car still at the shopping center. Deputies indicated they released the woman and returned the stolen merchandise.

Deputies responded to a report that someone had stolen a metal detector and a rented jackhammer from a Snyderville Basin construction site. Deputies indicated they listed the jackhammer on a federal database of stolen goods and that they had no leads or suspects.

A woman reported that her boyfriend, a 36-year-old Coalville man, had slapped her and damaged property with a golf club. The man was uncooperative over the phone and deputies indicated the Summit County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

Deputies assisted the Heber City Police Department by arresting a 35-year-old Heber man at his Silver Creek place of employment. The man was wanted on several felony domestic violence charges and deputies indicated they arrested him without incident and transported him to the Wasatch County line to transfer custody.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Deputies indicated they followed up on a fraud case from November.

Deputies indicated a Kimball Junction grocery store received four counterfeit $50 bills and that they had no suspects.