Sheriff’s report: High-speed chase starts at posh hotel, heads to Salt Lake Valley

The Summit County Sheriff's report



A high-speed chase began after a call from the front desk of an upscale Canyons Village hotel reporting two men were acting erratically and attempting to use multiple credit cards to pay for a room, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

On Valentine’s Day, deputies received a description of the vehicle the two men were using and located it at a nearby hotel, according to the report. When a deputy attempted to contact the passenger, the driver emerged from the hotel, got into the car and sped off.

Deputies pursued the vehicle into the Silver Springs neighborhood, onto Interstate 80 and into Salt Lake City before suspending the chase.

A short time later, a Salt Lake City homeowner reported the vehicle was parked in her driveway.

Deputies indicated law enforcement personnel found multiple items in the vehicle they suspected were stolen, as well as multiple credit cards, check- and credit card-making equipment and marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies indicated a 30-year-old Salt Lake City man was involved in the case and that the investigation remained active.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Feb. 8, and Sunday, Feb. 14, including an $800 extortion involving compromising photos of a Kamas Valley man and a drunken chase near the Park City Hospital.

Sunday, Feb. 14

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on S.R. 224 for driving without insurance, but the driver failed to stop for several minutes. The 21-year-old Park City woman who was driving stopped on Kearns Boulevard after a Park City officer drove in front of the vehicle. Deputies indicated the woman did not intend to flee, but instead was from another country and unfamiliar with Utah laws. Deputies impounded the vehicle for lack of insurance and cited and released the driver for not having a license or insurance.

An unlocked vehicle left with the keys inside it was stolen overnight from Jeremy Ranch, with the owner reporting their daughter’s debit card had been used at a grocery store in the Salt Lake Valley overnight. Deputies indicated the case was forwarded to the Investigations Division, which would check for surveillance footage.

A Jeremy Ranch woman reported her unlocked vehicle had been rifled through overnight. After originally reporting nothing had been stolen, the person’s backpack was later recovered with a school district laptop missing, as well as a pair of headphones. Deputies indicated the case remained under investigation.

Friday, Feb. 12

Summit County Search and Rescue teams conducted training in the Whitney Reservoir area on Friday and Saturday.

Deputies attempted to stop a speeding vehicle near the Park City Hospital, but the driver refused to stop. Deputies indicated the vehicle was heading to the emergency room and it was possible the driver was experiencing a medical emergency. Once the vehicle stopped, the driver ignored orders and began driving again, crashing into a parked car. Deputies removed the driver and booked the 31-year-old Heber man into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of evading arrest and several DUI-related charges.

A 22-year-old Kamas Valley man reported he was extorted out of $800 after he sent explicit photos of himself using a messaging app to an unknown recipient. Deputies indicated the case remained active.

A 57-year-old Kamas man reported that a 50-year-old Salt Lake City woman had violated a protective order barring her from contacting him. Deputies indicated the woman tried to have multiple people pick up her dogs from the man. Deputies indicated the Summit County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges and that the case remained open.

Deputies responded to Summit Park for a report of domestic violence perpetrated by a man’s live-in girlfriend and mother of their child. Deputies indicated the man wouldn’t provide the woman’s identity, but that dispatch was able to identify her, and that the Summit County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Deputies responded to a report of a dump truck being driven recklessly in Promontory. Deputies arrested the driver, a 57-year-old Salt Lake City man, for having an outstanding warrant.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Deputies responded to Bear Hollow for a report of domestic violence. The 39-year-old Park City man struck the female victim several times during the course of an argument, which took place in front of a child. The man also took the woman’s cellphone away when she was trying to call for help. Deputies indicated they booked the man into the Summit County Jail.

Deputies received a report that a man had stolen clothing from an Outlets Park City store. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Monday, Feb. 8

Deputies served a Coalville resident with a stalking injunction.