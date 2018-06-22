Sheriff’s Report: Hotel guests stays three hours past checkout
June 22, 2018
According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, June 11, and Sunday, June 17, including a hotel guests who stayed three hours past her checkout time.
Sunday, June 17
Dispatch received a report of a possibly impaired driver on Interstate 80. Deputies stopped the vehicle and arrested the woman under suspicion of driving under the influence in the presence of children and resisting arrest.
A woman contacted dispatch after she had a fight with her uncle at a South Summit home. No arrests were made, but the case was sent to the county attorney's office for further investigation.
Dispatch received a report that a man and a woman were fighting outside of a home in the Snyderville Basin. The man had minor injuries, but wouldn't cooperate and refused to press charges. No arrests were made.
Employees at a hotel in Kimball Junction contacted deputies after a woman staying there three hours past her checkout time. The woman who was possibly intoxicated was unresponsive and naked when the hotel's staff entered her room. She was taken to a medical facility and her dog was picked up by animal control.
Saturday, June 16
Deputies responded to a report of a fight between two men at a hotel in Kimball Junction. One of the men broke the glass case surrounding a fire extinguisher at the hotel. The hotel's management did not want to pursue criminal charges.
Friday, June 15
Deputies stopped a vehicle on S.R. 224 and arrested the driver for an outstanding warrant and under suspicion of driving under the influence, alcohol-restricted driver, driving on a suspended license, operating a vehicle without insurance and open container.
Thursday, June 14
A man with a $50,000 outstanding warrant for robbery, mayhem and criminal mischief was arrested in Salt Lake and transported to the Summit County jail.
A cell phone was stolen from an employee of a business in the Kimball Junction area while she was working.
Wednesdays, June 13
Deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road for a brake light violation. The driver and passenger were cited and released for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
While a deputy was patrolling a South Summit road he came across a parked car with its lights on and engine running. The deputy saw an open beer bottle in the center console of the vehicle and found a powdered substance on a $1 bill that tested positive for methamphetamine in the driver's pocket. The driver was arrested was arrested under suspicion of open container and possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility.
Tuesday, June 12
Two hammocks were taken from the front porch of a woman's home in the Basin.
A woman's debit card was used to make more than $1,000 worth of purchases at a business in Kimball Junction while her card was still in her possession. An investigation was underway.
Monday, June 11
No significant incidents were reported.
