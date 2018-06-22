Sheriff’s Report: Hotel guests stays three hours past checkout

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, June 11, and Sunday, June 17, including a hotel guests who stayed three hours past her checkout time.

Sunday, June 17

Dispatch received a report of a possibly impaired driver on Interstate 80. Deputies stopped the vehicle and arrested the woman under suspicion of driving under the influence in the presence of children and resisting arrest.

A woman contacted dispatch after she had a fight with her uncle at a South Summit home. No arrests were made, but the case was sent to the county attorney's office for further investigation.

Dispatch received a report that a man and a woman were fighting outside of a home in the Snyderville Basin. The man had minor injuries, but wouldn't cooperate and refused to press charges. No arrests were made.

Employees at a hotel in Kimball Junction contacted deputies after a woman staying there three hours past her checkout time. The woman who was possibly intoxicated was unresponsive and naked when the hotel's staff entered her room. She was taken to a medical facility and her dog was picked up by animal control.

Saturday, June 16

Deputies responded to a report of a fight between two men at a hotel in Kimball Junction. One of the men broke the glass case surrounding a fire extinguisher at the hotel. The hotel's management did not want to pursue criminal charges.

Friday, June 15

Deputies stopped a vehicle on S.R. 224 and arrested the driver for an outstanding warrant and under suspicion of driving under the influence, alcohol-restricted driver, driving on a suspended license, operating a vehicle without insurance and open container.

Thursday, June 14

A man with a $50,000 outstanding warrant for robbery, mayhem and criminal mischief was arrested in Salt Lake and transported to the Summit County jail.

A cell phone was stolen from an employee of a business in the Kimball Junction area while she was working.

Wednesdays, June 13

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road for a brake light violation. The driver and passenger were cited and released for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

While a deputy was patrolling a South Summit road he came across a parked car with its lights on and engine running. The deputy saw an open beer bottle in the center console of the vehicle and found a powdered substance on a $1 bill that tested positive for methamphetamine in the driver's pocket. The driver was arrested was arrested under suspicion of open container and possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility.

Tuesday, June 12

Two hammocks were taken from the front porch of a woman's home in the Basin.

A woman's debit card was used to make more than $1,000 worth of purchases at a business in Kimball Junction while her card was still in her possession. An investigation was underway.

Monday, June 11

No significant incidents were reported.