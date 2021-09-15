Sheriff’s report: Hunter found dead in the Uinta Mountains

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Search and Rescue crews responded to a report of a dead hunter found in the Uinta Mountains on Saturday, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, two other hunters found the man dead near an ATV in the Mill Creek area on the North Slope of the Uinta Mountains. The 67-year-old Syracuse man appeared to have died of natural causes.

Deputies indicated members of the Investigations Division and the Office of the Medical Examiner responded to the scene and that there were no obvious wounds on the man’s body. They indicated there were no signs that the death was suspicious.

Deputies indicated the man’s family members came to the scene to collect his personal belongings.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Sept. 6, and Sunday, Sept. 12, including a $5,000 fraud and a man experiencing a mental health episode whose dog bit a deputy.

Sunday, Sept. 12

Deputies worked with the Kamas City Police Department to locate a vehicle whose driver was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Summit County Search and Rescue crews were called to help with an overturned sailboat at Rockport Reservoir. The boat was righted, and the single involved sailor was found in good condition.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Deputies worked a special assignment for the Sept. 11 memorial in Park City.

Deputies joined personnel from the Park City Police Department and fire district at a Sept. 11 tribute barbecue at the LDS church next to Ecker Hill Middle School.

Deputies used handcuffs to secure the door of an Outlets Park City store that was found open overnight.

Deputies responded to a complaint that two people were trespassing on a property in Kamas and arrested one of the suspects, a 43-year-old Kamas man, on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia and for having two active warrants for DUI. Deputies indicated the case would remain active and they would forward it to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to screen for additional charges.

A Marion woman reported that she mailed more than $5,000 to an address in Florida after a man called her and said he was a public defender and that her nephew was injured and in jail. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect and that they would follow up.

Friday, Sept. 10

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Old Ranch Road for a traffic violation and found the vehicle’s registration had expired. They searched the vehicle and found a small amount of marijuana. Deputies cited the driver, a 35-year-old Sandy man, and impounded the vehicle.

Deputies cited a 52-year-old Park City man for assault and trespassing after responding to a reported assault in Kamas. Deputies determined the man struck a 56-year-old Kamas man in the face and that the suspect had previously been told he could not return to the Kamas convenience store.

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Deputies conducted extra school zone patrols at Ecker Hill Middle School as requested in relation to a case involving students who were overheard the previous day discussing a school shooting.

Search and Rescue crews were contacted about a hiker who was overdue in the Red Castle area. The hiker called and said he was on his way home before crews responded.

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Deputies worked the Temple Har Shalom High Holy Days.

Deputies received a report from workers who said their employer threatened them with a gun when they tried to get paid for a job. The incident had previously occurred and happened near Manorlands. Deputies indicated the case remained active and would be sent to the Investigations Division after they collected more evidence.

Deputies contacted a 70-year-old Los Angeles man in Kimball Junction who appeared to be experiencing a mental health episode. Deputies indicated the man yelled and screamed and his dog attacked a deputy. Deputies detained the man until a Mobile Crisis Outreach Team arrived, which took custody of the man. The dog was released to animal control and the injured deputy was given medical attention and cleared by medical personnel at the scene.

A woman reported that several valuable items had been stolen from her vehicle sometime in the past week. The items were left on the front seat of her unlocked vehicle that was parked in Kimball Junction. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Monday, Sept. 6

The Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard marched in the Miner’s Day parade.

Deputies arrested a 47-year-old Texas woman after being called to a restaurant in Promontory for a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies found the woman nearby and indicated she was heavily intoxicated and screaming expletives. Deputies arrested her on suspicion of intoxication, disorderly conduct and interference with an arresting officer. Deputies indicated they attempted to contact the man who was involved but he wouldn’t answer the door at his home. Deputies indicated they would forward the case to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.