Sheriff’s Report: Idaho man arrested on multiple charges in I-80 traffic stop

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 41-year-old Idaho man suspected to be in the United States illegally on multiple charges after a traffic stop on Sept. 21.

A deputy stopped a vehicle with no front bumper traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The driver consented to a search of the vehicle after answering several questions from deputies.

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

During the search, deputies discovered 6 pounds of suspected marijuana, a small bag of an unknown white powdery substance, a fake social security card and a fake United States resident card, according to the report.

The 41-year-old driver was arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.

Deputies later learned the man has multiple charges through the FBI for re-entering the U.S. illegally. The jail then contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office said. A search warrant was executed on the suspect’s vehicle and phone.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 25, including reports of vehicle burglary, driving under the influence of alcohol and theft.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Deputies were dispatched to a domestic incident in the Snyderville Basin.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Summit County Search and Rescue assisted with transporting the body of an Oklahoma man who died off-roading in the Uintas.

A Kamas man reported cash was stolen from his daughter’s vehicle. Deputies have no suspect information.

A man reported his wife’s wallet was stolen from her vehicle during the early morning hours in Kamas. Video surveillance from a doorbell camera shows the suspect leaving the area around 2:16 a.m. on a pedal bike. However, the area was not well-lit and only shows a very dark figure riding off.

A Francis woman reported her friend’s unlocked vehicle was entered sometime overnight. Several items including two iPhones, two pairs of sunglasses and a pair of reading glasses were taken. The vehicle owner is currently living out of state. Deputies planned to follow up.

Deputies were attempting to locate a silver Mazda on I-80 and spotted the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near Old Highway 40. The vehicle was seen leaving its lane multiple times. A traffic stop was initiated and deputies detected the smell of alcohol on the driver, a 37-year-old West Valley man. He was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Deputies also discovered multiple open alcohol containers on the front passenger floor.

Friday, Sept. 23

A man reported an employee with a company entered his property on Thursday and stole a pellet gun from one of his sheds. Video surveillance of the incident was gathered. The company was able to identify which employee was captured. Deputies made contact with the 45-year-old man via cellphone and he admitted to stealing the pellet gun. He has since been terminated by the company and is living in Idaho. The Summit County Attorney’s Office will screen the case for charges.

Deputies received a call about a possibly intoxicated driver. The caller said a 50-year-old Salt Lake City man pulled off to the side of the road and attempted to fight him. The caller said he smelled alcohol on the man’s breath. Deputies later located the man driving toward East Canyon Road and initiated a traffic stop. The deputy also noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage on the man’s breath. He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test. Deputies located a cooler containing 12 empty beer cans on the floor of the passenger’s side.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on S.R. 224 near the Kimball Junction exit. Deputies detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The 27-year-old Emigration Canyon man informed deputies he had several vape pens with THC oil in the vehicle. He was issued a citation and released.

A vehicle was observed traveling eastbound on I-80 at a high rate of speed. Deputies caught up with the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop around 5 miles later. The driver provided false identifying information. Deputies also noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. They later discovered user amounts of marijuana. The 20-year-old West Jordan man was discovered to be driving with a suspended license. He had multiple traffic warrants in Utah and Salt Lake counties. The driver was taken into custody.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Deputies responded to a theft report in Promontory. Suspects broke into a locked toolbox located inside a house that’s under construction. They stole several thousand dollars’ worth of tools. The owner was compiling a list of the stolen property to provide deputies.

Vehicle burglary was reported in Hoytsville. An unknown suspect used a tool to break the rear window on the driver’s side door of a vehicle in the Rail Trail parking lot. The suspect took a bag containing a blood pressure cuff from the floor of the car. Deputies have no leads.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

A Kamas man reported his payroll system was hacked and two of his employees’ paychecks were diverted to a bank in Ohio. The man provided the bank account information that the paychecks were wired to and contacted the payroll company about the issue. Deputies have information that may help them identify a suspect.

A Francis man reported theft of services. He said he was hired to provide a home cleaning service, but the woman never paid him and has since been avoiding contact with him. Deputies attempted to contact the woman at her residence and by cell phone, but were unsuccessful. Further follow-up will be conducted.

A 29-year-old Salt Lake City man was arrested after a traffic stop in Hoytsville. Deputies discovered he had a revoked license and an active warrant. He was transported to the Summit County Jail.

Monday, Sept. 19

Deputies were dispatched to Francis following a dispute between two neighbors. One individual said his neighbor ran over his foot with a truck during the argument. Both people were interviewed and provided conflicting information about what happened. The County Attorney’s Office will screen the case for charges.

A man reported more than $40,000 worth of PVC and steel pipe were stolen from a construction site in Oakley. The theft is believed to have occurred sometime over the last six months, but an exact date is unknown. There is no suspect information or video surveillance of the incident. The case was closed.

A 24-year-old Francis man was taken into custody after a traffic stop in Kamas. Deputies discovered he had an outstanding warrant, interlock restriction and a revoked driver’s license.

Deputies responded to a fraud report in Kimball Junction. A man said someone hacked into his financial management account on Sept. 9 and transferred $23,300 to an unaffiliated account. The case was forwarded to investigators.

A woman reported her bicycle was stolen sometime between 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. in the Snyderville Basin. The bicycle was locked to the back rack on the rear of her vehicle. Deputies planned to review video surveillance of the incident.

Deputies observed a suspicious vehicle parked at a Silver Springs gas station and ran a records check on it. They learned the driver had two active warrants out of Park City for

possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Deputies stopped the vehicle. The 32-year-old Park City man was taken into custody without incident.