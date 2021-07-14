Sheriff’s report: Intoxicated man with crowbar and hammer draws deputies to hotel

The Summit County Sheriff's report



An intoxicated man roaming the halls of a Canyons Village hotel with a crowbar and hammer drew Summit County Sheriff’s Deputies to the scene, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested the 35-year-old Heber man on suspicion of intoxication and criminal mischief, according to the report.

Deputies indicated the man was seen damaging an electric door lock while trying to break into a room. Deputies determined the man had entered the room with a key earlier in the night to perform maintenance but was locked out after leaving without the key.

He then attempted to use the hammer and crowbar to get back into the room to gather his belongings, according to the report.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, July 5, and Sunday, July 11, including a $5,000 jewel theft and multiple incidents of domestic violence.

Sunday, July 11

Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Park City woman on suspicion of domestic violence assault after responding to a Kimball Junction address for someone who called 911 and hung up. Deputies determined the woman hit the victim in the head and then prevented the victim from calling 911 to report the incident. Deputies transported her to the Summit County Jail.

Saturday, July 10

Search and Rescue crews responded to the Crystal Lake area for a report of an injured hiker. The rescuers found the hiker, who was airlifted to a hospital.

Friday, July 9

A woman reported her car had been burglarized while it was parked at a Kimball Junction apartment complex. She said she left her car unlocked and that there was no damage done to it. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

A man reported his mountain bike was stolen from the back of his truck that was parked in the Kimball Junction area overnight. Deputies saw the theft occur on surveillance footage and indicated they don’t have any leads or suspects.

Thursday, July 8

Search and Rescue crews were dispatched to a location near the Mirror Lake Highway for a report of a person who had been gone longer than expected. The person was located prior to a search being conducted.

A 24-year-old Magna woman was cited after deputies stopped the vehicle she was driving for expired and revoked registration on S.R. 224 near Silver Springs Road. Deputies impounded her car and notified her of several out-of-county warrants.

A person reported seeing a pickup truck back into another vehicle at Matt Knoop Park and leave the scene. Deputies located the truck and took information from the driver. Deputies left a voicemail with the owner of the vehicle that was hit and indicated they would follow up.

Wednesday, July 7

Deputies indicated a man entered a Kamas convenience store with the intent to assault an employee. Deputies indicated they were gathering evidence and that they would follow up.

A Pinebrook woman reported someone had fraudulently used her social security number to apply for unemployment benefits. Deputies indicated they referred the victim to resources for identity theft and that they didn’t have any suspects.

A man reported attempted bank fraud on a company account but that no money was lost. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Tuesday, July 6

A 24-year-old Park City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault after deputies responded to reports of domestic violence in progress in the Kimball Junction area. Deputies interviewed both parties and arrested the man on suspicion of several charges, including domestic violence in the presence of a child and unlawful detention.

A bag of methamphetamine was turned into a Kimball Junction business. Unsure what to do, a clerk left the baggie in his work vest and reported it to his manager in the morning. The owner of the business called deputies, who booked the drugs into evidence to be destroyed.

A man stole several items from a motorcycle trailer parked in Coalville. Deputies indicated the victim was not able to provide serial numbers for the items. Deputies indicated they reviewed surveillance footage and that the case would be referred to the Investigations Division.

Monday, July 5

Several deputies worked the Oakley Fourth of July festivities.

Search and Rescue received a report of a person who was missing longer than expected near the Mirror Lake trailhead. Lt. Siddoway responded and located the involved vehicle at the Highland trailhead and then located the overdue party in good health.

A Silver Springs homeowner reported a flooring contractor stole $5,000 worth of jewelry. Deputies indicated the 36-year-old Salt Lake City man admitted to the theft but was not booked into jail because of medical reasons. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office.